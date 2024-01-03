Woman, 51, dies in quad bike accident near Oban

A woman has died following a quad bike accident south of Oban.

Emergency services were called to a minor road near Kilmelford, close to the junction of the A816, on December 29 following reports of a crash.

The incident happened around 15 miles south of Oban and involved no other vehicles.

The driver – a 51-year-old woman – died at the scene.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 11.25am on Friday, December 29, 2023, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on an unclassified road from the A816 junction near Kilmelford.

“Emergency services attended, but the driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, had died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Oban man dies in quad bike accident on New Year’s Day

The incident is the second of its kind to happen in the area in a matter of days.

On New Year’s Day, a 58-year-old man was killed in a quad bike accident in Oban.

Police were sent to the Glencruitten area following reports of a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle near the Achnalarig Riding Stables, on the outskirts of the Argyll town.

Despite their best efforts, the driver died at the scene.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing with his death being treated as unexplained.