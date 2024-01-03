Interactive 3D site gives modern insight into ancient Callanish Stones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Interactive 3D site gives modern insight into ancient Callanish Stones

You can now "wander" around the standing stones from anywhere in the world.

By John Ross
It is not fully known why the Callanish stones were erected. Image Emma Rennie
It is not fully known why the Callanish stones were erected. Image Emma Rennie

Modern technology could provide new insight into the mysteries of the ancient Callanish stones.

A project started 18 years ago has created an immersive and interactive 3d model of the famous site on Lewis.

In 2005, a 3d laserscan of the stones was commissioned by Emma Rennie, a 3d graphic artist and photographer, who owns the nearby Callanish Blackhouse Tearoom.

More than 50 million measurements were taken over three days.

Explore the standing stones

The aim was to develop educational material and find out more about the position of the stones and why they were erected 5,000 years ago.

Technological limitations then put the project on hold for some years.

In 2019 a team was formed to make the 3d model data usable with Stellarium, a free desktop planetarium, to allow the data to be explored and used for archaeology, astronomy and tourism purposes.

The data is now available through the Callanish 3d website which allows viewers to wander around the standing stones and view the stars, sun and moon as people did thousands of years ago.

Callanish Stones and the milky way. Image Emma Rennie

The Callanish 3d project is jointly run by the tearoom, Archaeoptics Ltd, astronomy and pre-history expert Victor Reijs and Georg Zotti, a researcher at Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Archaeological Prospection and Virtual Archaeology in Austria.

The Calanais Stones (sometimes referred to as ‘Calanais I’) are a cross-shaped formation of stones which predate Stonehenge.

They consist of a central circle and tall central stone with five radiating rows of stones forming a cruciform-like shape.

There is also a chambered cairn inset into the stone circle between the ring and the centre stone.

The Outlander connection

It is not fully known why the stones were erected, but it is thought their use includes astronomical observations.

They were an important place for ritual activity for at least 2,000 years.

Calanais I is part of a much larger, connected megalithic landscape with at least 18 other stone circles, standing stones and cairns.

The Outlander TV series, based on Diana Gabaldon’s books, has used the stones as a model for a fictional stone circle near Culloden called Craigh na Dun.

In the show the magical circle has special powers and allows Claire to travel back in time.

The stones also featured in the BBC series Call the Midwife Christmas special in 2019 and in Disney film Brave.

Emma Rennie commissioned a 3d laserscan of the stones

Emma said: “The 3d model shows how everything works. It is a high-tech modern slant to this ancient site.

“It has huge potential and I’m sure some interesting theories and observations will come out of it.

“It shows how the stones aligned north, south, east west and how, with your back to the big stone, you can see how the equinox sun rises directly east and sets directly west.”

Virtual is good, but being there is best

Victor Reijs added: “This virtual scenery in Stellarium will make exploring Calanais possible from one’s chair.

“But, of course, nothing beats being at the site itself: the weather, the land, the skyscape, the people, etc.

“Hopefully people will discover new things between heaven and earth.”

The next major event for the project is the Southern lunar standstill moon alignment in March 2025 which will hopefully provide further information.

A funding appeal aims to renovate a blackhouse near the stones

In the meantime, Emma is raising funds to complete a £200,000 restoration of the blackhouse where she has lived since 2003.

She hopes to raise half the money herself, with the rest coming from a crowdfunding appeal.

It is planned to restore the building as a tearoom, with space for an art gallery and small venue for weddings, talks on the standing stones and a photography hub.

Emma said: “I see this as a great opportunity to fulfil my long-term dream of completing this restoration project and bring this beautiful old blackhouse back from the brink while helping to enhance the visiting  tourists’ Callanish experience.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Orange lifeboat from Oban.
Operation launched by Oban coastguard and fire crews to rescue injured walker
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Woman, 51, dies in quad bike accident near Oban
Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands
Take a look inside Ardross Castle, the Highland gem where BBC series The Traitors is set. Supplied by Ardross Castle.
The Traitors: Inside the stunning Highlands castle where hit TV show is filmed
Six famous faces who went to school in the Highlands. Image: DC Thomson/Wild Soul Photography.
Revealed: The 6 famous people you didn't know went to school in the Highlands
Banff-registered fishing vessel Orion.
Tories claim bigger earnings add up to Brexit boost for Scottish fishing
Photo: Angus Blackburn/Shutterstock.
Man jailed after threating to 'slash faces' at the Kirkwall Ba'
Picture shows Kennedy Road in Fort William, where the fire took place on Sunday.
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at a property in Fort William
The alleged assault took place near the Spar shop in Culloden. Google Maps
Investigation launched after woman attacked on Culloden street on New Year's Day
Breaking news image.
Oban man dies in quad bike accident on New Year's Day

Conversation