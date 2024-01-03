Operation launched by Oban coastguard and fire crews to rescue injured walker

Coastguard and fire crews have launched an operation to rescue a female walker stranded on the Isle of Lismore.

The woman was out for a walk at the island’s north end when she suffered a fall this afternoon.

Injured and stranded, she raised the alarm at around 3pm.

Rescue teams are currently making their way to the remote area as part of a multi-agency rescue operation.

Rescue teams join forces with Lismore fire crews

Due to the remote location, members of Oban coastguard team climbed aboard the Oban lifeboat RNLI to begin the journey to Lismore.

A spokesman from HM Coastguard said fire crews on Lismore were also being tasked to assist teams on the ground.

It is understood the woman has a suspected broken leg.