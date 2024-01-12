Man missing from sunken Lochinver yacht revealed to be Russian sailor

A man who remains missing after a yacht sunk near Lochinver is understood to be a Russian sailor.

Roman Titov is believed to have been aboard the vessel when it set off from Ullapool Harbour on December 13 last year.

However, it is feared his journey may have ended in tragedy near the Sutherland village after debris washed ashore at Strathan Bay on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, Titov is a reservist lieutenant captain in the Russian navy and former navigator on nuclear submarines.

Police say concerns are growing for his welfare and his family have been made aware.

A major search operation has been underway since the weekend, but has so far provided no leads.

Police divers have been combing the bay.

Details about his voyage are still widely unknown.

Roman Titov’s family aware of search

In a previous statement, a police spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver.

“We were made aware of debris in the area around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6, and police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, with one person, a man, on board.

“The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware.

“Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1323 of Saturday, January 6.”