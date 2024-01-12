Royal Northern Spring Show: Have you got your entries in?

The deadline is looming for exhibitors to place their entries for this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Spring Show.

Organisers are preparing for the annual event which takes place on Wednesday February 28 at ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Entries are now open for exhibition cattle, carcase cattle, sheep, horses, cereals, roots, fodder, Young Farmers’ and SWI.

The closing date is January 20.

Entry forms for pedigree bulls and pedigree female cattle are available through the Aberdeen and Northern Marts website or by contacting a member of staff.

The event also includes Young Farmers’ stockjudging, long service awards and an array of exhibitor stands showcasing the latest technology and agricultural innovations.

Last year’s show attracted one of the largest crowds for some time, with around 7,000 visitors passing through the gate, and a visit from Princess Anne, who is patron of the society.

A preview of the Spring Show will feature in the Press & Journal and Courier closer to the date.

Schedule and entry forms for the 2024 event can be found at: https://rnas.org.uk/spring-show