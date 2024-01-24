Behind the numbers: Does Western Isles Council really have Scotland’s worst debt?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Behind the numbers: Does Western Isles Council really have Scotland’s worst debt?

The Comhairle say that despite current debts, they have not borrowed money since 2010.

By Eve McLachlan
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar's offices in Stornoway. Photo: Google
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar's offices in Stornoway. Photo: Google

There is more to recent debt figures in the Western Isles, the local authority has stressed.

Last week the BBC published figures revealing the UK councils with the highest debt per resident.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar topped the chart for Scotland. For every resident in the Western Isles, the Comhairle has a staggering £5,000 of debt.

However, responding to the findings this week, a spokesperson for the Comhairle says that number might not paint an accurate picture.

‘Low population’

“It is important to point out that in any performance data based on population the Comhairle will usually be at the top end of the scale,” they say.

This is “due to the low population of the Western Isles.”

In other words, while the debt per person is high, they may not owe an overall higher amount than other councils.

‘No new borrowing since 2010’

The Comhairle also says that the figures do not reflect their current spending habits.

Before 2004, they say, “local authority capital expenditure was funded through Capital Consent”.

This meant that every year each council would receive a letter from the Government allowing them to borrow a set amount from the Public Works Loan Board.

“Depending on the type of project being funded, these loans could be taken out over 30, 40 or 50 years,” the Comhairle says.

“During this period there was significant investment in the Comhairle’s assets and infrastructure.”

The Comhairle acknowledged that loans from the Capital Consent period are still being paid off.

However, they say they have “not had any new borrowing since around 2010.”

Conversation