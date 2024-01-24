Behind the numbers: Does Western Isles Council really have Scotland’s worst debt?

There is more to recent debt figures in the Western Isles, the local authority has stressed.

Last week the BBC published figures revealing the UK councils with the highest debt per resident.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar topped the chart for Scotland. For every resident in the Western Isles, the Comhairle has a staggering £5,000 of debt.

However, responding to the findings this week, a spokesperson for the Comhairle says that number might not paint an accurate picture.

‘Low population’

“It is important to point out that in any performance data based on population the Comhairle will usually be at the top end of the scale,” they say.

This is “due to the low population of the Western Isles.”

In other words, while the debt per person is high, they may not owe an overall higher amount than other councils.

‘No new borrowing since 2010’

The Comhairle also says that the figures do not reflect their current spending habits.

Before 2004, they say, “local authority capital expenditure was funded through Capital Consent”.

This meant that every year each council would receive a letter from the Government allowing them to borrow a set amount from the Public Works Loan Board.

“Depending on the type of project being funded, these loans could be taken out over 30, 40 or 50 years,” the Comhairle says.

“During this period there was significant investment in the Comhairle’s assets and infrastructure.”

The Comhairle acknowledged that loans from the Capital Consent period are still being paid off.

However, they say they have “not had any new borrowing since around 2010.”

