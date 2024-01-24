Ross County’s Scott Allardice facing three months on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Scott Allardice facing three months on sidelines

Midfielder Allardice is sidelined with a knee injury, which will require an operation.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS

Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice is facing three months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Allardice has not featured since County’s 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on December 30, with the injury keeping him out of the Staggies’ 3-0 loss to Aberdeen three days later.

The news comes as a blow to Allardice, who had established himself as a regular in Derek Adams’ initial weeks in the job after he replaced Malky Mackay at Victoria Park.

Scott Allardice in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Allardice, who joined on a free transfer from Caley Thistle in the summer, will now require an operation which means he is now facing the prospect of being ruled out for the bulk of the Staggies’ remaining Premiership matches this season.

Adams said: “We have Scott Allardice out for three months with a knee injury.

“He’s away for an operation and that changes personnel.

“Scott is one that had played every minute for me.”

Allardice among a number of injury concerns

Following County’s 3-0 defeat to Championship side Partick Thistle at the weekend, the Staggies return to league action with a trip to champions Celtic on Saturday.

Adams says injuries are beginning to stack up within his squad, with his defensive options particularly depleted.

He added: “We’ve got the captain Jack Baldwin out this weekend through suspension, and he’s injured as well.

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin is shown a red card in the match against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’ve got Ryan Leak, who is going for an x-ray on his ankle after I think it was Brian Graham that fell on top of him.

“Will Nightingale is away to Wimbledon to get an injection in his knee, Dylan Smith is out for 12 weeks and Ross Callachan is out.

“Ben Purrington moved out – he wanted to move back to the south-west, so we have to change things there.

“It’s all about continuity, and we need to have continuity throughout the squad.

“When you add it all up, these are senior players out with long-term injuries.

“When you are a manager trying to pick a team, it’s not easy at times because you don’t know who is going to be fit until a Friday.”

