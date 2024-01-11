Volunteers embark on 841-mile fundraising challenge for Stornoway RNLI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Volunteers embark on 841-mile fundraising challenge for Stornoway RNLI

The team have almost raised almost half of their £5,000 goal for Stornoway RNLI.

By Eve McLachlan

To raise money for the Stornoway RNLI in celebration of the organisation’s 200th anniversary, local volunteers are travelling the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats over 2024.

For over a year, a small team of volunteers in the Western Isles have been planning a way to mark 200 years of lifesaving work from the RNLI.

And now, they’ve embarked on a challenge that has already raised over £2,000 in less than a month.

They might not be leaving home, but in total 2024 will see each of them journey an epic 841 miles – the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Team members Jane Maciver and Paul Finnegan are going the distance on foot, walking and running respectively.

Donald Smith is cycling the 841 miles, and Malcolm Dalzel-Job is doing a triathlon version of the challenge.

A smiling man stands in front of the sea, wearing an RNLI-branded t-shirt.
Colin S. MacLeod took to the water on New Year’s Day for the first leg of the challenge.

Meanwhile, Colin S. Macleod is braving the Hebridean seas for his year-long swimming regime.

On January 1, the team began the challenge together — with an appropriately Hebridean send-off from a local piper.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been piped into the sea,” says Colin.

‘I get out and warm up, then get back in again’

Splitting the challenge up into sections means that the team can fit it into their own routine, wherever they are.

Malcolm, who works for the British Army, plans to keep the fundraising going while deployed in Germany, while Jane is getting her steps in while walking her dog before her shifts at the local vet practice.

Colin’s fitting his swims in with his job as a janitor at the local primary school.

On days off, he tries to get in as much distance as possible.

“I do maybe three miles in the morning, then get out and warm up, and then get back in again and do two miles or so.”

The Western Isles’ variable weather means that progress through the waves can be slow.

“What [Donald’s] done in an hour, takes me a weekend!” Colin says.

But he says he’d never give up the sea for a swimming pool, even though it might be “nice and warm”. “It just takes the challenge away, really,” he says.

‘Lots of generous donations’

The team might be going the distance at different paces, but they plan to cross the finish line together later this year.

They’re due ‘reach’ John O’Groats by October, if all goes to plan. “The piper says he’ll pipe us in as well,” says Colin.

Over the course of the year, the team hopes to raise £5,000 for the Stornoway RNLI.

“We know money’s tight, especially at this time of year,” says Colin. But, he says, “We’ve had lots of generous donations already.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

Breaking news image.
Crash closes A9 at Daviot southbound - but drivers warned of debris on northbound…
Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors series 2, which is set in Ardross Castle
The Traitors: Highlands castle set for more 'trickery, betrayal and backstabbing' as applications for…
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry 'pride' and challenges
Piper James Duncan Mackenzie was there to give the fundraisers a warm send-off. Video: HebSeaSwimmer
Debris from yacht wreckage washes up on coast as Lochinver mystery leaves locals puzzled
Follow in the footsteps o Harry Potter on the Hogwarts Express.
'Hogwarts Express' ticket price soars for 2024 after multi-million pound court ruling
Piper James Duncan Mackenzie was there to give the fundraisers a warm send-off. Video: HebSeaSwimmer
'It's like Disney built a village': With plans for more houses, shops, a school…
With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging, as this picture shows.
'700 in one day': Sledgers flock to slopes as skiers and snowboarders frozen out…
Police in Oban have reported 15 people for drunk driving in Argyll
Oban and Kintyre police plea for public to report drink-drivers as 15 charged over…
Piper James Duncan Mackenzie was there to give the fundraisers a warm send-off. Video: HebSeaSwimmer
'I didn't think I'd get better': Success for Orkney Ba' Game player after life-saving…
Piper James Duncan Mackenzie was there to give the fundraisers a warm send-off. Video: HebSeaSwimmer
Police divers search wreckage of capsized yacht off Lochinver

Conversation