Up Helly Aa: I travelled 10,000 miles from Australia to come to Shetland’s famous fire festival

Thousands of people turned out on the morning of Shetland’s most famous festival, Up Helly Aa – with some travelling from as far as Australia and New Zealand to see the spectacle.

The fire festival celebrates Shetland’s Viking heritage and attracts people from around the world.

Thousands lined the streets of Lerwick today as the 64-strong Jarl squad marched past, followed by a pipe band and then the 30ft Viking galley.

People were wrapped up warm in the cold morning air, and luckily the weather stayed sunny, with the sun beaming down on the festivities.

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar led his squad, which had women taking part for the first time, including his 16-year-old daughter.

Up Helly Aa is a much-anticipated event in the Shetland calendar and draws thousands to the remote islands from all over the world.

Louise Harris travelled 10,000 miles all the way from Adelaide, Australia, to be here for this year’s event.

She first heard about Up Helly Aa back in 2017 and has dreamed of making the 24-hour trip to Scotland.

‘I’ve always wanted to go’ to Up Helly Aa

Part of a tour with 29 others operated by Haggis, Ms Harris was excited the itinerary included the famous Up Helly Aa festival.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to go since I first heard about it in 2017. It looked amazing and they get to burn lots of stuff so I really wanted to see all of that.

“The Vikings are really interesting and the history of Scotland has always been fascinating to me. It seems like a good time.”

The morning procession kicked off in style with guizers marching down the Esplanade with the Viking galley in tow.

Ms Harris described the scene as “wild” for an early morning.

“They’ve set the bar really high from early in the morning, so it’s quite extraordinary. I love the costumes and the decorations for the boat, and the general vibe is exciting.

“I think it looks better now, but then again it might look better burning.”

Ms Harris pointed out a unique feature on the galley, what looks to be a rubber glove on a long pole.

According to one of the men who worked on the galley, this references a myth where two Vikings were competing to be the first to touch land.

To get the edge, one Viking cut off his hand and threw it onto the shore to be the first to touch land.

Ms Harris added: “My favourite part of the boat is the severed hand and the chin hair – I think that’s gorgeous.”

Kathy Crinkley travelled from Nova Scotia in Canada to see Up Helly Aa for the first time.

Her son moved to Shetland six months ago and Ms Crinkley says this was the “perfect opportunity” to come and visit.

She said: “I have had so much fun, there are so many people out and about enjoying themselves, it feels really joyous.

“The costuming is amazing, we were trying to examine them and the work that has gone into them is incredible.”

‘A lot of enthusiasm from the local community’

Squads wore handcrafted costumes with turquoise cloth accented with metal armour pieces which were clearly seen in the daylight. They also carried axes and shields.

Ms Crinkley says she is looking forward to coming back at night to see the torchlight procession and the eventual burning of the galley.

Another visitor to Shetland for the first time, all the way from New Zealand was Cameron Joe.

He had heard about the Nordic traditions in Shetland and was interested in coming and experiencing them first-hand.

He said: “There’s been a lot of enthusiasm from the local community, it’s something good for the winter time, brings everybody together, and it’s a bit of fun.

“A lot of effort has gone into the costumes, a lot of cool details in the colours and armour.”

Mr Joe loved the look of the galley, especially the little modern touches such as a shield with the emblem of a football team, saying that definitely wasn’t something they did in Viking times.

He mentioned one man, who was steering the galley, had bleach-blond hair and stood out from the crowd. The man in question is ex-Jarl David Nicholson, whose squad this year is paying homage to the popular film Barbie.

Mr Joe added: “That just shows the light-heartedness of the event and that they are actually being quite modern as well.

“It’s good to keep up traditions, it’s part of the island’s identity, it shows their Scandinavian roots.”

Mr Joe, along with many others, eagerly awaits the all-night parties that are taking place later on.

Many are unlikely to make it home by sunrise, yet another important Up Helly Aa tradition.

Here are some pictures from 2024 Up Helly Aa’s morning procession.