Family has ‘nowhere to go’ following fatal Aberdeen flat fire as residents not allowed back into homes

A number of Back Hilton Road residents have been unable to return home after the blaze, which has claimed two lives.

By Graham Fleming
Aishi and Ehsan Ali
Aishi and Ehsan Ali have been forced out of their home due to the fire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A family claim they have been left with ‘nowhere to go’ following a fatal flat fire in Aberdeen.

Two women tragically died in the major blaze at Back Hilton Road last night.

The block of flats has since been evacuated by police, but residents have not been told when they will be able to get back into their homes.

Aishi and Ehsan Ali moved from Pakistan to Aberdeen in November with their son Shazil, five, after Aishi was offered a job at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The couple, who are both doctors, say they have nowhere to go as they have no relatives in the city and have not made any friends yet.

Block of flats on Back Hilton Road
The fire took place at a block of flats on Back Hilton Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Officers outside flats
The fire service and police are working together to investigate the incident. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Ehsan, 35, told The Press and Journal: “We are new here in this country.

“Maybe the others in the flat can go to their relatives, but I have said to police that we have nowhere to go, we have no friends or relatives here.

“We have been down to Union Street and to the nursery already before coming back to the flat and they are still not allowing anyone in.

“We think that there’s a government responsibility to provide shelter to everybody who’s affected by this.

“If this takes longer than one or two days then we don’t know what we are going to do.”

Residents evacuated after Aberdeen flat fire

The family were not at home when the fire took hold at around 6pm last night.

At least 15 crews including police, firefighters, paramedics, trauma teams and special operation response teams were sent to the scene.

Two women were pronounced dead, four patients were treated at the scene and a baby was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is underway.

Broken window caused by fire
A broken window in the flat where the fire broke out. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Ehsan continued: “We were outside when the fire happened.

“We were out shopping at Union Street.

“It was our son’s first day of school and it was his birthday on Sunday and we were out for celebrations.

“We only saw the smoke in the air when we got back to the flat.

“The whole front of the block was cordoned off.”

The family were allowed to stay in the flat overnight but struggled to sleep as their door was broken in the evacuation.

They were told to leave the next day by police.

Police officers outside flat entrance
Police are continuing their investigation the day after the fire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Ehsan, who worked as a doctor in Pakistan, added: “Suddenly someone says that you are not allowed into your home.

“Everything I had was inside.

“It is very difficult for us you know. It’s difficult for anyone in a new country.”

A spokesman for building factor Newton Property Management said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two women who tragically lost their lives, and we offer our deepest sympathy at this terrible time.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on this incident while it is being investigated by the emergency services.”

Aberdeen City Council and The Scottish Government have been approached for comment.

Aberdeen flat fire: Two women die and baby taken to hospital

