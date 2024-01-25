From stage-diving to life-saving: Skye man swaps rock band for fire fighting

As frontman of alternative rock band, The Bedlam Six, Louis Barabbas travelled across Europe playing to thousands of fans.

When the band called it quits in 2016, Louis knew it was time for something new – but never imagined he’d end up swapping stage-diving for life-saving.

The singer – more commonly know by his real name, John Shurmer-Smith – has since moved to the Isle of Skye and become an on-call firefighter with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at Dunvegan station.

It is a career change which no one, including John, could have predicted.

He said: “Becoming a firefighter was never a childhood dream when I was younger.

“I’ve always been involved in music and art and have never really considered myself as being a practical person – my girlfriend does all the DIY.

“But, four years on, I can honestly say that becoming an on-call firefighter is the best thing I have ever done.”

John quickly immersed himself with the Skye community and learned of the on-call role through his postman, who is watch commander at the nearby Dunvegan Community Fire Station.

Reflecting on his journey, John said: “The fire service is full of very different people with lots of very different skills. In a way, the camaraderie between the crews is a lot like being in a band.

“In music, I never really felt necessary or needed. But this is a job where everyone is very much needed, and people recognise and value the work you do.

“I’ve responded to a variety of emergency incidents – everything apart from a cat stuck up a tree.

“The on-call role can be challenging, but in small communities like Skye, we know that people respect and depend on us. We all help each other.”

‘If I can do it, anyone can’

Like many communities, Dunvegan and other fire stations across Skye need more people to step forward and become on-call firefighters.

John is determined to use his path as proof that anyone who works hard can succeed with the SFRS.

He said: “I spent my whole life in music and art.

“Before I joined the SFRS, the most energetic thing I did routinely was stagedive into a crowd.

“So if I can do it, anyone can – as long as they are committed and are prepared to work hard.

“If you give it a go and work hard, you’ll surprise yourself – I certainly did.”

The SFRS is currently recruiting on-call firefighters in communities across Scotland.

For more information on the on-call role and to view current vacancies, visit https://www.firescotland.gov.uk/careers/on-call/