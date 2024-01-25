Covid inquiry: Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a ‘f****** clown’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid inquiry: Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a ‘f****** clown’

It wasn't the only furious outburst emerging today in WhatsApp messages sent by the former first minister during the pandemic.

By Alasdair Clark
It wasn't the only furious outburst emerging today in WhatsApp messages sent by the former first minister during the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson  a “f****** clown” in a string of furious messages sent to her closest aide while lockdown decisions were being made, the Covid-19 inquiry has revealed.

Ms Sturgeon and her chief of staff, Liz Lloyd, were discussing an announcement by the prime minister.

In October 2020, Ms Sturgeon criticised Mr Johnson’s decision to announce a fresh lockdown “between the rugby and [Strictly Come Dancing]”.

She told Ms Lloyd that Mr Johnson’s address to the nation was “f****** excruciating” and that the UK Government’s communications were “awful”.

“His utter incompetence in every sense is now offending me on behalf of politicians everywhere,” she added.

Screen grab from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of WhatsApp messages between Liz Lloyd and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

Ms Lloyd said she was “offended” on behalf of special advisers everywhere.

Ms Sturgeon replied: “He is a f****** clown.”

Ms Lloyd – who was the chief of staff to the first minister throughout the coronavirus pandemic until March 2021 – was giving evidence to the inquiry as it sits in Edinburgh.

In a seperate set of messages, she told Ms Sturgeon that she wanted a “good old-fashioned rammy” with the UK Government so she could “think about something other than sick people”.

Nicola Sturgeon was strongly critical of the then prime minister. Image: PA

Ms Lloyd explained how she had “set a timetable” for the UK Government to answer the Scottish Government on furlough as a “purely political” move.

Sturgeon replied saying: “Yeah, I get it. And it might be worth doing. I’ve sent a rough formulation of what I might say tomorrow.”

Asked about the messages by junior counsel to the inquiry Usman Tariq, Ms Lloyd said she was looking for a “spat with a purpose.”.

FM’s chief aide ‘wanted rammy with UK Government’

She said: “It had been shown in the past that they would sometimes change their mind if they felt that pressure and I wanted them to change their mind.”

Handwritten notes shown earlier in evidence showed Ms Lloyd suggesting a possible strategy of “calling for things” that the Scottish Government could not do to “force the UK Government to do things”.

She was also pressed on whether the relationship between the then first minister and then prime minister had “broken down”.

She said:” That overstates what was there to break.”

She said of Boris Johnson: “He didn’t want to be on those calls, he wasn’t well briefed, he wasn’t listening, engagement with him became slightly pointless.

“They didn’t get us anywhere. We started with the approach we should work together, in co-ordinated fashion, but a substantive discussion isn’t what we got.

“The prime minister was reading a script and would largely ignore points made.”

She said Ms Sturgeon’s strong language showed her “frustration” towards Mr Johnson.