Four destinations passengers from Oban and the Isles Airport could easily fly to – if only we had the money

One suggestions is a route that has long been an ambition of Oban Airport's operator.

By Louise Glen
A signing pointing to the Oban Airport Terminal where flights for Coll and Colonsay take off.
Oban Airport already flies to Argyll islands, but could it go further.

Oban and the Isles Airport has long been known for its west coast flight destinations that connect four Argyll islands with the mainland.

But it has never quite realised its potential as a base for flights to the central belt.

While plans were once revealed for a regular flight to Cumbernauld – the airport is mainly used by NHS and council staff, as well as hundreds of school pupils.

But at the moment there are no regular scheduled flights to Glasgow, or even further afield to Barra.

The airport runway may limit the size of aircraft that can be used – but size might not be the only problem, but the cost of subsidising flights is too pricey for the airport owner Argyll and Bute Council

Oban and the Isles Airport currently flies to Coll, Tiree, Islay and Colonsay – with most scheduled flights operated by Hebridean Air Services.

Airport staff – including a fire service crew – are employed by Argyll and Bute Council.

Hebridean Airways also employs staff who are based at the airport in North Connel.

In a statement, a council spokeswoman said the cost of providing a service to the central belt would be prohibitive.

Thomas Eddleston, station manager at Oban Airport
Thomas Eddleston, station manager at Oban Airport with one of the island planes.

She said: “It’s a long-standing ambition to have a connection to the central belt of Scotland from Oban, and we have carried out studies in the past to explore this.

“Any service would require a substantial annual subsidy however and the council does not have available funds to do this at this time.

“The airport serves Argyll’s island communities first and foremost however private planes land at the airport from all over the UK. ”

She added: “The airport is also used by many external organisations, for example, the MOD and search and rescue services.”

So where would you like to see aeroplanes from Oban fly to? Tell us at livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Here are some potential destinations

Glasgow

Adding Glasgow to the list of destinations from Oban would be life-changing for many in the area.

At the moment, it takes more than three hours on a train to the city. A flight would take some 40 minutes.

Driving a car to the central belt can often be impeded by the closure of the Rest and Be Thankful on the A85.

Glasgow Airport.
Glasgow Airport flights would be a game changer for people in the Oban area.

It can take around three-and-a-half hours for patients to travel to Glasgow by road for hospital treatment – not provided in the town – and to have important cancer tests on blood taken.

Dialysis patients who need to travel for treatment in Inverness, Fort William and the Vale of Leven hospital could have the majority of the day to themselves if they did not have to spend up to nine hours travelling for treatment.

Many are asking why a flight could not be provided for hospital patients as has already been done from Campbeltown in Kintyre.

The service from Campbeltown is operated by Loganair.

Barra

Barra would be a perfect location for Obanites wanting to get to the Western Isles in less than an hour.

The only way to Barra from Oban at the moment, is via the CalMac ferry – which takes four hours, and visitors have to stay for one overnight to return at 7am the following morning.

Flights from Barra Airport on the beach are world renowned
Flights from Barra Airport are world renowned.

Accommodation on the island is often full, meaning those with relatives and friends on the island can find it difficult to make the trip.

Small aircraft land on the beach in Barra, and it would seem like the perfect destination to increase the flights available from Oban.

Dublin

While Argyll was at one time part of ancient Dalriada, since a ferry service between Campbeltown and Ireland stopped, getting to the Emerald Isle is increasingly difficult.

A regular flight to Ireland, and Dublin would increase the relationships between the two countries.

Passengers from Argyll could arrive at Dublin Airport.
Passengers from Argyll could arrive at Dublin Airport.

Many people from Oban and the west coast visit the annual Pan Celtic Festival in Ireland and endure a two-day journey on either side to make it by sea via Cairnryan, or a day’s travel if taking a flight from the city.

Skye

Back in May 2019, Highland councillors gave the go-ahead for flights to go from Skye’s Ashaig airstrip to Edinburgh and Glasgow; however, nearly five years later there is no aircraft movement.

Portree colourful houses in with a stormy grey sky
Visitors could take a look at Portree – by taking a day trip on a flight from Oban.

Officially called Isle of Skye (Broadford) Airfield, it has the potential to become a hotspot for tourists visiting the island’s main attractions, such as the Old Man of Storr and Portree, but not just from the central belt.

A flight – or helicopter – from Oban to the Inner Hebridean island would take 45 minutes, compared to the current four-hour-plus drive.

Hebridean Airways already offers a charter service to destinations throughout the UK and Ireland.

2