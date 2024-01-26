Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine ‘was just holding on to it for a friend’

An Aberdeen drug trafficker who was caught with £1 million of cocaine claims he was just holding it for a friend.

Jason Henderson told officers that the Class A drugs were due to be passed on to someone else the day after he was arrested.

Henderson, 31, was arrested on November 14 last year in Aberdeen after police received intelligence that he was involved in the supply of illicit drugs.

Detectives saw him in the city’s Howes View and he was found to be in possession of cocaine and £640 when searched.

Officers then conducted a search at his flat in Ferrier Gardens and after removing kickboards under kitchen cupboards found 10 bags of white powder.

Previous convictions for drug crimes

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron told the High Court in Edinburgh that Henderson confirmed ownership of the drugs recovered.

“He stated he was holding onto the 10 bags of cocaine on behalf of a friend,” said the prosecutor. Henderson maintained he was due to provide them to someone else the following day.

Further drugs linked to Henderson were also recovered by police with the total haul weighing almost 13 kilos.

The court heard that it had the potential to yield a maximum value of £1,042,280.

Unemployed Henderson, who is currently in HMP Grampian, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on November 14 last year at addresses in Ferrier Gardens and Howes View, in Aberdeen.

The Crown made a motion to seek a confiscation order against Henderson, who has previous convictions for drug offending, to seize crime profits.

The judge, Lord Fairley, deferred sentence on Henderson until March 5 at the High Court in Glasgow and told him he would remain remanded in custody.