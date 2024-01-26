Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine ‘was just holding on to it for a friend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine ‘was just holding on to it for a friend’

Jason Henderson told officers that the Class A drugs were due to be passed on to someone else the day after he was arrested.

By Dave Finlay
An Aberdeen drug trafficker who was caught with £1 million of cocaine claims he was just holding it for a friend.

Henderson, 31, was arrested on November 14 last year in Aberdeen after police received intelligence that he was involved in the supply of illicit drugs.

Detectives saw him in the city’s Howes View and he was found to be in possession of cocaine and £640 when searched.

Officers then conducted a search at his flat in Ferrier Gardens and after removing kickboards under kitchen cupboards found 10 bags of white powder.

Previous convictions for drug crimes

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron told the High Court in Edinburgh that Henderson confirmed ownership of the drugs recovered.

“He stated he was holding onto the 10 bags of cocaine on behalf of a friend,” said the prosecutor. Henderson maintained he was due to provide them to someone else the following day.

Further drugs linked to Henderson were also recovered by police with the total haul weighing almost 13 kilos.

The court heard that it had the potential to yield a maximum value of £1,042,280.

Unemployed Henderson, who is currently in HMP Grampian, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on November 14 last year at addresses in Ferrier Gardens and Howes View, in Aberdeen.

The Crown made a motion to seek a confiscation order against Henderson, who has previous convictions for drug offending, to seize crime profits.

The judge, Lord Fairley, deferred sentence on Henderson until March 5 at the High Court in Glasgow and told him he would remain remanded in custody.

