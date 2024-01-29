Hunt for escaped monkey steps up as Highland Wildlife Park plan to use drone and issue advice to Kincraig residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for escaped monkey steps up as Highland Wildlife Park plan to use drone and issue advice to Kincraig residents

Videos show the Japanese macaque wandering around gardens after 24 hours on the run.

By Graham Fleming
Monkey feature
The Japanese monkey has been missing for over 20 hours.

Drones and patrol teams have now been mobilised to find a missing monkey who escaped from its Highland Wildlife Park enclosure yesterday.

The Japanese macaque has been on the loose for around 24 hours.

Videos have shown the furry foreign tourist wandering around the nearby village of Kincraig, although members of the public have been warned not to approach it.

Now the wildlife park’s staff have stepped up efforts to return the monkey home to its troop.

Kincraig monkey
Have you seen Kincraig’s latest visitor roaming around?
Kincraig monkey
Police have warned not to approach the Japanese macaque.

In a new update, Highland Wildlife Park confirmed they are “doing everything they can” to locate the missing zoo animal.

They also confirmed patrol teams and drones are also now in use.

A statement released today reads: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

“We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933928377 or email comms@rzss.org.uk with information.

Missing monkey timeline.
The monkey walked a distance of nearly two miles to reach Kincraig. Image: Cristopher Donnan/DC Thomson.

“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”

People in Kincraig, near Aviemore, were shocked after seeing the monkey out walking around at around 11am yesterday morning.

Escaped Highland Wildlife Park monkey still missing after 20 hours of searching

