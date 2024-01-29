Hunt for escaped monkey steps up as Highland Wildlife Park plan to use drone and issue advice to Kincraig residents

Drones and patrol teams have now been mobilised to find a missing monkey who escaped from its Highland Wildlife Park enclosure yesterday.

The Japanese macaque has been on the loose for around 24 hours.

Videos have shown the furry foreign tourist wandering around the nearby village of Kincraig, although members of the public have been warned not to approach it.

Now the wildlife park’s staff have stepped up efforts to return the monkey home to its troop.

In a new update, Highland Wildlife Park confirmed they are “doing everything they can” to locate the missing zoo animal.

They also confirmed patrol teams and drones are also now in use.

A statement released today reads: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

“We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933928377 or email comms@rzss.org.uk with information.

“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”

People in Kincraig, near Aviemore, were shocked after seeing the monkey out walking around at around 11am yesterday morning.