Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda ‘agrees pre-contract with Hearts’

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda is set to leave the club this summer after reportedly agreeing a move to Premiership rivals Hearts.

The Sun have reported the Staggies playmaker, who captained his side in their 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday, has agreed to move to Tynecastle at the end of the summer.

County boss Derek Adams’ resolve to keep Dhanda at the club this season could be tested before the transfer window closes on Thursday – as Hearts want Dhanda on board as soon as possible.

Jambos manager Steven Naismith is expected to make a move to bring Dhanda to the capital this week as he steps up his efforts to strengthen his squad.