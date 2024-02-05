11-year-old boy flown to hospital after crash on A85 near Tyndrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after crash on A85 near Tyndrum

The Oban to Tyndrum road was closed for more than 10 hours while emergency services attended the scene.

By Louise Glen
An 11-year-old boy was flown to hospital for treatment. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
An 11-year-old boy was flown to hospital after a crash on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road on Sunday afternoon.

The youngster was taken by helicopter to the Royal Hospital for Children, while three other people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Their conditions are currently not known.

The road was closed at 2.45pm for 10 hours while a police investigation took place.

The fire service from Killin and Oban were also in attendance and helped to free passengers from two vehicles.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the crash which happened near to the Oban turn-off from Tyndrum.

Oban to Tyndrum road was closed for 10 hours

A police spokesperson said: “At around 2.45pm on Sunday February 4, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A85, around five miles west of Tyndrum

“The crash involved a grey Dacia Duster and a grey Citroen C4.

“Emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“An 11-year-old boy, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow by helicopter.

“The road was closed for around 10 hours.”

Sergeant Scott Miller said: “Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw the vehicles before the crash.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or any other footage of the area shortly before 2.45pm on Sunday.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1176 of 4 February, 2024.

