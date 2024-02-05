Aberdeen pensioner, 71, bombarded ex with chilling threats

A 71-year-old woman has been fined in court after bombarding her ex with chilling threats and warning her to “get the hell out of Aberdeen”.

Grace Porter split with her partner of 26 years in 2020 and has now been hit with a court order to stay away from the woman following her troubling behaviour.

Porter branded her ex a “spastic” and told her to “look out” as she was making “arrangements”.

She also told the woman that, if she went to the police, she would be “mince” and urged her to leave Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer, on October 13 and 14 2023, received a number of messages from Porter including the word “SPASTIC” in all capitals.

Porter did not attend court due to ill health

Porter also warned: “I will get you, so look out. I will make arrangements for this weekend.”

She then added: “I just phoned someone, so look out.”

Other messages included her saying “bye-bye” to the woman and advising: “If the cops have been near my door you will be mince.”

She concluded by saying: “Now it’s my turn to ruin your life, so get the hell out of Aberdeen.”

The ex-partner took the messages to be threats and also received more than a dozen calls, most of which she ignored.

The woman ultimately reported the matter to police and officers traced and arrested Porter.

Porter, of Millbank Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had no previous convictions.

He explained she was not able to come to court in person due to ill health and that she’d been drinking at the time of the offence.

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Porter to pay a fine of £320 and imposed a one-year non-harassment order.

