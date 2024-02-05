Aberdeen pensioner, 71, bombarded ex with chilling threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pensioner, 71, bombarded ex with chilling threats

Grace Porter split with her partner of 26 years in 2020 and has now been hit with a court order to stay away from the woman following her troubling behaviour.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A 71-year-old woman has been fined in court after bombarding her ex with chilling threats and warning her to “get the hell out of Aberdeen”.

Grace Porter split with her partner of 26 years in 2020 and has now been hit with a court order to stay away from the woman following her troubling behaviour.

Porter branded her ex a “spastic” and told her to “look out” as she was making “arrangements”.

She also told the woman that, if she went to the police, she would be “mince” and urged her to leave Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer, on October 13 and 14 2023, received a number of messages from Porter including the word “SPASTIC” in all capitals.

Porter did not attend court due to ill health

Porter also warned: “I will get you, so look out. I will make arrangements for this weekend.”

She then added: “I just phoned someone, so look out.”

Other messages included her saying “bye-bye” to the woman and advising: “If the cops have been near my door you will be mince.”

She concluded by saying: “Now it’s my turn to ruin your life, so get the hell out of Aberdeen.”

The ex-partner took the messages to be threats and also received more than a dozen calls, most of which she ignored.

The woman ultimately reported the matter to police and officers traced and arrested Porter.

Porter, of Millbank Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had no previous convictions.

He explained she was not able to come to court in person due to ill health and that she’d been drinking at the time of the offence.

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Porter to pay a fine of £320 and imposed a one-year non-harassment order.

