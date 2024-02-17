‘A fantastic asset’: After years of work, Uist First Responders begins saving lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A fantastic asset’: After years of work, Uist First Responders begins saving lives

Paramedic Claire Bagley says people from across Uist came together to help the islands get their own emergency first responders group.

By Eve McLachlan
People wearing paramedic uniforms stand smiling in front of bunting.
Uist First Responders celebrate becoming officially established. Photo supplied by: Scottish Ambulance Service

The Uist First Responders were officially welcomed into service by the Scottish Ambulance Service this week.

It is a team that’s been years in the making.

The chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service has said that he is “delighted” by the establishment of Uist First Responders, a new first responders group in the Western Isles island community.

“Our Community First Responders play a vital role in their communities, starting treatment while an ambulance is on route as every second counts,” Michael Dickson said.

They’re especially vital in rural areas like the Western Isles, says local paramedic Claire Bagley.

“There are two ambulances in Uist, and they could be on the other side of the island when another emergency comes in,” she says.

Add in Uist’s wild weather, which can make travel difficult, and it’s clear how important the Uist First Responders are.

“The group really is a fantastic asset,” she says.

‘We have spent the last four or five years trying to make this happen’

Getting the group up and running has been its own challenge.

“There was a previous unit in Uist – the North Uist first responders – from 2008 to 2016,” Ms Bagley says. “Then unfortunately numbers dropped and we struggled to get someone over [from off-island] for training.

“We have probably spent the last four or five years trying to make this happen again,” she says.

Problems caused by Covid, as well as the practical difficulties of bringing trainers over, made things difficult. But the community didn’t give up.

“We had a high number of people who wanted to volunteer,” Ms Bagley says.

Eventually, “two trainers were able to come over last September to do four full days of training over two weekends.”

‘Amazing response from the community’

The volunteers came to the training will very different levels of experience.

“Some of the volunteers had never done first aid before, some had done first aid as a part of work, two were old responders from the North Uist group and we have an ex-nurse too, as well as a ambulance technician.”

But all of them will help save lives.

Their training means they can operate an automated external defibrillator (AED), perform CPR, and use the FAST test to quickly diagnose a stroke, all in the vital minutes before an ambulance can arrive.

The volunteers can also “take observations like respiratory rate, pulse rate, blood pressure and temperature”, Ms Bagley says.

But it wasn’t just the volunteers themselves that have made Uist First Responders a reality.

“Local businesses from across Uist came together to help to fund the CFR kit bags, which include an AED,” says Ms Bagley. “We’ve also had an amazing response from the community who have also been fundraising.”

Call for more volunteers

She hopes that the team will continue to grow.

“We are hoping to hold another training event this year and already have around nine more people wanting to volunteers,” she says.

“Anyone else that would like to volunteer can contact us via our Facebook page or email address.”

Conversation