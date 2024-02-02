Finding a home in the Hebrides: The ‘whirlwind romance’ behind one of Uist’s best guest houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Finding a home in the Hebrides: The ‘whirlwind romance’ behind one of Uist’s best guest houses

After a years-long wait, the Grianaig Guest House in South Uist finally opened fully last year.

By Eve McLachlan
A composite photo of a black-and-white picture of a woman holding a camera and a coloured photo of a chef.
Grianaig Guest House owners Carla Regler and Chris Broom. Photos supplied by: Carla Regler

The owners of Grianaig Guest House on why they left Cornwall for the Western Isles – and why running a restaurant here is “a bit more of a juggle” than on the mainland.

There’s no doubt that depopulation is one of the biggest challenges the Western Isles are facing today. But people leaving isn’t the whole story – and some versions can make the islands sound like a ghost town rather than the vibrant community it is. In this article, and others, we shine a light on some of the many different people who are choosing to build a life in the Outer Hebrides.

Chris Brooks and Carla Regler ran the much-loved SeaDrift restaurant in Cornwall for many years. Business was booming – but they wanted a change of pace.

“It was just getting busier and busier,” says Chris. “[It] was a quiet little fishing village – when we started there, we were the sixth place to open doing food. By the time we left, there were 32 places doing food.”

“For us, we just found it all a bit too much,” he says.

‘I’d never been any further than the Lake district’

In 2018, they began to think about the Western Isles as a possible new home, and drove up that autumn to visit the islands.

Chris was no stranger to Scottish island life, having family from Bute. But for Carla, it was her very first time setting foot in Scotland.

“I’d never been any further than the Lake District,” she says.

After their visit, the plan was “to take a year out to stay where we were in Cornwall, and then make a decision,” Chris says.

But when an ideal house went on the market soon after they sold SeaDrift, they jumped at the chance.

Three labradors, two golden and one black, in a field of heather.
Finding a home that would suit not only them but companions Bedlam, Delilah, and Rose was important to Chris and Carla. Photo: Carla Regler

Chris still remembers the call to tell them their offer for the building that would become Grianaig Guest House had been accepted.

“That was about 9:30 in the morning on a Monday, and by midday we were in the car,” he says.

“Some people might say it was a bit of a whirlwind romance,” says Carla.

‘By March 2020 we were ready to open’

“By March 2020 we had completed the whole building top to bottom, and we were just about ready to open,” Chris says.

But, of course, Covid meant a drastic change of plans.

“We didn’t qualify for any grants,” he says. “We didn’t have anything – we had spent all our money, and then we both lost our jobs.”

Grianaig Guest House opened that year as self-catered accommodation “as a way of survival”, says Carla.

It’s only in the last year that it has been open fully.

The Northern Lights above a building.
Grianaig Guest House beneath the Northern Lights. Photo: Carla Regler

2023 was “the start of a ‘real’ year of trade for us,” Carla says.

The guest house caters only to guests in the summer months, but opens its restaurant to everyone during the winter.

Their award-winning food has proven to be a hit – although running a kitchen in the Outer Hebrides can be a challenge.

‘I can’t get it, so I’ll make it’

“The hardest thing for us was getting our heads around suppliers and stocks and things,” Carla says. “We were used to having a delivery every day for certain things, and then we suddenly went to maybe once a week or twice a week for fresh fruit and vegetables.”

“It’s a bit more of a juggle, trying to run a business,” says Chris. “I’ve had to sort of adapt myself.”

“Chris makes a lot of things himself, because getting fresh produce isn’t always possible,” Carla says.

“We’ve had to think, ‘well, I can’t get it, so I’ll make it’,” Chris says.

Large, freshly-baked meringues.
Grianaig Guest House’s meringues are already famous in Uist. Photo: Carla Regler

2023 has been a big year for the Grianaig Guest House. But, for Chris and Carla, it’s also been a big year for their lives on Uist.

“The start of last year is when it started to feel like we were a little bit more settled on the island,” says Carla.

“And then starting the food in October just gone – for me, that was a way of actually meeting people that have known we’re here more than we’ve known them.”

