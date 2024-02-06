‘Pretty grim’: Western Isles Comhairle predicts new issues as they prepare for 2024 Local Housing Strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pretty grim’: Western Isles Comhairle predicts new issues as they prepare for 2024 Local Housing Strategy

The Comhairle are hoping from funding from the Scottish Government to help the Western Isles deal with both old and new problems.

Western Isles Local Housing Strategy
Goathill Housing Development, one of the Comhairle's recent successful housing projects Photo supplied by: Woburn Partners
By Eve McLachlan

The struggle to meet energy efficiency targets and a lack of available land are two of the most recent issues the Western Isles Local Housing Strategy will highlight.

Like other local governments across Scotland, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar released their last Local Housing Strategy in 2017.

A scheme put forward by the Scottish Government, Local Housing Strategies lay out a council’s plans to help achieve the goal of safe, affordable housing for everyone.

“It’s partly aspirational,” says the Comhairle’s Iain Watson. Mr Watson and his team are currently working on a strategy for 2024-2029.

Housing strategy ‘aspirational’

He says the strategy will let the Scottish Government know “what kind of things we’re having to contend with”, which may lead to “scope for them providing funding”.

“But the way things have been in the last five years, it’s pretty grim in terms of funding,” he says. “So we’re not holding much in store for that.”

Even so, he and his team are dedicated to making the best strategy possible for people in the Western Isles.

And, while he says the 2024-2029 Local Housing Strategy is set to be “very similar” to the last one, he warns that islanders are facing new problems on top of the old.

What are the new issues?

“There’s a requirement for all private houses to reach a certain energy [efficiency] standard by between 2030 and 2040,” Mr Watson says.

On one hand, this new rule is “great”, he says. “It’s going to sort of shape the direction of travel by having legislation and policy guidelines for delivering [energy efficiency].”

However, he says, “it’s going to be quite an expensive business for every house to reach that standard.”

The cost in the Western Isles would be “millions and millions”.

A smart metre and some cash on a counter
The Western Isles has the highest rate of fuel poverty in Scotland. Photo: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

The islands’ homes lag behind in energy efficiency compared to the rest of Scotland. This means more will have to be spent on upgrading while, at the same time, residents face the highest rate of fuel poverty in Scotland.

“One thing the Scottish Government hasn’t be able to confirm yet is if there’s going to be grants available,” Mr Watson says.

“We’ll have to flag it up in the Local Housing Strategy,” he says.

He also hopes that the Government may be able to provide “financial assistance” for “day-to-day repairs”.

“It would be crazy to put in a new heating system and insulate part of a house if your roof’s leaking.”

Increasing flood risks

Mr Watson also highlighted another growing problem: the lack of available land for new housing.

“A lot of the land that is brought to our attention turns out not to be suitable,” he says.

With the amount of water in the area, “it’s primarily down to the ground conditions.”

“More recently, flood risk has become a bigger issue.”

Climate change means the problem of flooding is likely to increase.

“There will always be a demand for more affordable housing,” he says. “Maybe not at the scale of just now, but it will need land and it’s got to be land that’s suitable.”

“So I think finding land will be more of a challenge in the future.”

What still needs fixing?

While there will likely be new issues raised in the Local Housing Strategy, much of it will aim to tackle problems that been affecting the Western Isles for years.

Some, like the lack of new housing, are well-known. But Mr Watson says there are issues that, in comparison, can go unnoticed.

For example, he says, “a lot of people probably aren’t aware of the scale of homeless on the islands.”

In the year 2021-2022, there were 153 homelessness applications in the Western Isles.

While some community consultation has already taken place, there’s still a lot of work left before the Western Isles’ new Local Housing Strategy is finished.

“Hopefully we’ll get a final draft by the end of the year, and send that off to the Scottish Government,” he says.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s the nature of the process and those of us who work on it enjoy it.”

Conversation