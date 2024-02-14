Woman who died in Shetland disturbance named locally as 24-year-old Canadian

A 24-year-old woman who died during a disturbance in Shetland has been named locally.

Canadian Claire Leveque was discovered by police following an incident in the Sandness area at around 4.55pm on Sunday, February 11.

Emergency services including police, two ambulances and coastguard attended the scene, where Claire was sadly pronounced dead.

Man charged in connection with Claire’s death

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and has now been charged in connection with her death.

An investigation is ongoing, led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Police have a base in Sandness Community Hall and a large number of officers remain in the isolated area, where inquiries are being carried out.

Officers say they are not looking to trace anyone else in connection with the incident.

Car parts seen on road near scene of incident

The police investigation is focused on two areas on a “loop road” around the Melby Pier area.

Parts of a car – described as a “luxury Porsche Boxster” – are on the roadside of the loop, with a police guard standing close to the scene.

A second cordon is around two houses on the route to Melby Pier, and a nearby barn appears to be within the cordon.

People at neighbouring properties said they were shocked that such an event could have taken place in an area as remote and rural as Sandness.

The area is known for fishing and a renowned woollen mill.

One neighbour said they first knew of the incident on Monday, when a police presence alerted them.

One woman said it was “strange” within such a small-knit community that Claire was not well known, adding: “Everyone is just so sorry that they could not help her.”

One man, who did not want to be named, said he was saddened by Claire’s death, saying it felt “unbelievable” that Shetland – known as a fictional “capital of murders” – was now facing the death of a young woman in its midst.

Neighbours say that Claire was not well-known in the area, believing she had only been on the island for a few months.

People have also started laying flowers outside the property where Claire’s body was found.

Claire’s death ‘a huge shock’

Liz Peterson, councillor for Shetland West, said: “This has been a huge shock to the small and close-knit community of Sandness.

“I cannot comment on this incident further, however, I would request that the family are left alone at this time, to allow them to mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Shetland Women’s Aid issued a statement.

It said: “We are devastated to hear of the incident in Sandness at the weekend which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman, and our thoughts are with her loved ones at this tragic time.

“While we cannot comment further on this specific case as it is an ongoing police matter, we would like to extend our support to anyone who has been affected by the news.”

In a statement issued earlier this week, police said: “Officers were called to the Sandness area around 4.55pm on Sunday 11 February following a report of a disturbance at a property.

“A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”