A woman has died after a “disturbance” in the west of mainland Shetland yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4.55pm on Sunday, February 11, with a man being arrested in connection with the woman’s death.

Emergency services, including police, attended the incident, with a woman being pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers are not looking for anyone else and inquiries remain ongoing.”