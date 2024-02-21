NHS Highland apologise after being ‘named and shamed’ by HMRC for failing to pay workers minimum wage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Highland apologise after being ‘named and shamed’ by HMRC for failing to pay workers minimum wage

The health board is one of several across the country who broke National Minimum Wage law.

By Bailey Moreton
The signs outside NHS HIghland headquarters at Assynt House in Inverness. They are white with blue writing. It reads NHS HIghland, Assynt House, NHS Highland parking.
NHS Highland failed to pay 23 of its workers the minimum wage. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

NHS Highland has apologised after failing to pay 23 workers the minimum wage.

According to a new HMRC report, the health board failed to pay £88,756.52 to 23 members of staff.

All affected employees have been compensated for the mistake, caused by rent for staff accommodation being deducted from pay – which brought them below the legal threshold.

An NHS Highland spokesperson said: “We accept that we made an error in relation to the national minimum wage scheme.

“This related to a very small number of staff who were in staff accommodation and had their rent deducted from their pay which brought them below the threshold.

“We are very sorry that this happened.

“All employees affected have been correctly compensated and we have put processes in place to ensure it does not happen again.

“We would like to reassure everyone that we are committed to meeting our responsibilities in paying the national minimum wage.

“This was an error which we have corrected.”

Two Aberdeenshire firms pay back owed wages

Two Aberdeenshire companies were also ‘named and shamed’ on the report, which was based on probes between 2015 and 2023 and included over 500 firms.

All the companies named in the government’s list have paid back what they owe to their staff, plus penalties of up to 200% of the amount they underpaid.

Kepak Group Limited, in Aberdeen, failed to pay £27,879.92 to 294 workers and has yet to comment.

Premier Coaches (Kintore) Limited, Kintore, AB51, failed to pay £1,542.61 to one worker.

Company director Alan Findlater explained he paid the penalty as soon as he was informed of the error.

He told The Press and Journal:“This happened four-and-a-half years ago and involved an apprentice during a trial period before he started his apprenticeship.

“HMRC notified me over two years ago they were going to make this information public.

“I have phoned and emailed on numerous occasions to ask why especially when it was paid as soon as I was made aware and still, to this date, have had no reply at all.

“I find the whole situation incredibly frustrating but also completely unfair.”

‘Underpayment undercuts compliant firms’

Independent Commissioner at the Low Pay Commission, Patricia Rice, said in a statement: “NMW underpayment not only cheats workers of their rightful due, it leaves compliant firms undercut by those who do not abide by the law.

“By naming the firms responsible for significant underpayment, we raise awareness of the nature and the scale of underpayment and encourage all employers to ensure that they fully comply with the law.”

What is the national minimum wage?

The national minimum wage is the legal minimum hourly rate of pay for workers in the UK and is set to increase on April 1 2024 as below.

  • National living wage – 23 and over, to become 21 and over on April 1 – £10.42 (2023), £11.44 (2024)
  • 18 to 20 national minimum wage – £7.49 (2023), £8.60 (2024)
  • Under 18 – £5.28 (2023), £6.40 (2024)
  • Apprentice – £5.28 (2023), £6.40 (2024)
  • Accommodation offset – £9.10 (2023), £9.99 (2024)

