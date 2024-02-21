Could Cove and Newtonhill FINALLY be getting their own train stations?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could Cove and Newtonhill FINALLY be getting their own train stations?

Review launched into plans for two new rail stations each with a potential price tag of £20 million.

By Ross Hempseed
Could Cove and Newtonhill be getting their own train stations.
Could train services be coming to Cove and Newtonhill. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Cove and Newtonhill could finally be connected via rail at a cost of £40m, according to new plans by Nestrans.

Proposals are being considered to link the two towns to the wider north-east rail network.

This would mean two additional stops on the East Coast line between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk in the future.

Nestrans is reviewing ways to promote active travel across the north-east and the new stations are two of five key measures identified in a public study.

In the report it outlined the cases for both stations which each have a price tag of £20m.

The new plans would create two new stops along the East Coast line between Aberdeen and Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The study, commissioned in 2023, explored a range of options that would encourage people to ditch the car for more sustainable travel.

The study found the number of people who use the car to travel between Newtonhill/Cove and Aberdeen was higher than the national average.

Nestrans agreed this week that five key issues should be looked at in further detail.

Both new train stations would cost £20m

These included two new stations at Cove and Newtonhill as well as bus priority routes in Aberdeen, a mobility hub to the south of the city and improved travel infrastructure between Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

The two new stations would service thousands of potential passengers each day as they travel into Aberdeen or down to the Dundee and the central belt.

Newtonhill has a population of more than 3,000, while Cove has more than 8,000.

Currently, it takes nearly an hour on the bus to travel from Newtonhill to Aberdeen city centre.

While Cove is closer, it could still take more than 30 minutes to get into the city centre depending on where you live.

There is support behind the plans with local football team Cove Rangers believing a new station would be a major boost to the area.

Cove Rangers back campaign for new train station to help influx of fans

