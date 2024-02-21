Nato wargames to begin off Highland coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nato wargames to begin off Highland coast

More than 7,000 personnel from 14 Nato countries will take part in the large scale exercise.

By Michelle Henderson
Typhoon fighter jet.
Around 100 fast jets and 30 helicopters will take to the sky during the major Nato exercise. Image: PA

Military personnel will gather on the north coast of Scotland next week for one of the biggest Nato exercises in decades.

Warships, submarines and aircrafts will descend on the North Sea on Monday to begin Exercise Joint Warrior.

More than 7,000 personnel from 14 Nato countries will climb aboard a host of vessels including aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, destroyers, frigates, patrol vessels, minehunters, submarines, and auxiliaries.

Jets to be seen in North Sea Wargames

Around 100 fast jets and 30 helicopters will also be involved, supported by surveillance, patrol, and air-to-air refuelling aircraft throughout.

Nations participating in the joint operation, include Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales will lead the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War off the coast of Norway. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Operations will end next Sunday (March 3) as teams move to the Norway coastline for the second phase of Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 – the largest exercise of its kind in decades.

Wargames prompt collaborative working between members

Exercises like Joint Warrior are vital tools which allow the NATO Allied nations to work and train together in a realistic, but controlled environment. Military personnel have the opportunity to hone their skills and test the latest technologies in order to better protect Nato communities from ballistic missile threats.

Planned by Joint Training and Exercise Planning Staff (JTEPS), this year the exercise will be coordinated and controlled from the Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway.

Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest Nato exercise in decades, during which the Alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via trans-Atlantic movement of forces from North America.

Exercise planning staff have liaised with a wide variety of communities and organisations ahead of the exercise to minimise the impact of military activity.

