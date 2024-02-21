Aberdeen cruise ship ‘meet-and-greeter’ experience unforgettable and one others should follow

As a proud Aberdonian the experience of being a “meet-and-greet” volunteer for the day at Aberdeen harbour is one I will never forget.

I relished the chance to shout about what’s on offer, not just in the Granite City but the north-east.

After previously spending some time with cruise ship volunteers it was my time to share with arriving passengers what I loved about my city.

So last year, armed with my blue volunteer jacket, clipboard and maps I was ready for action.

I knew those arriving would have their own questions and places they’d like to visit.

As the 320 passengers started to disembark I lost count of the amount of times I used the first line “Welcome to Aberdeen”.

Being an Aberdeen Football Club season ticket holder for 26 years, I really wanted to make sure a visit to Pittodrie Stadium was on everyone’s list.

I did meet one couple, Janet Newman and John Gerhardt from California, who I tried to persuade to make a trip to the ground but they were instead planning a visit to Dunnottar Castle and Stonehaven.

‘Proud to be Aberdonian’

I quickly realised those two destinations were top of the wish list for most passengers.

Other popular destinations included Old Aberdeen and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

My most unusual request came from Fabio Lombardi, Azamara Pursuit business operations manager, who asked me the best place to buy tea.

As my day was coming to a head and all the passengers were off on their travels to visit the various gems of Aberdeen and the north-east I realised the experience had made me even prouder to be an Aberdonian.

To see luxurious cruise ships worth millions of pounds arriving in Port of Aberdeen is probably something not many locals would believe they would ever see.

But the cruise ship market has been a massive success for not only tourist destinations but local businesses and ling may it continue.

It is booming with 50 calls confirmed so far for 2024, a increase of 130% with harbour bosses expecting it to boost the local economy by £4.5 million.

Could you be a cruise ship volunteer?

Now the hunt is on for more people to follow in my footsteps and relish the chance to shout about their city.

VisitAberdeenshire is looking for people to take up the task of helping people get to where they want to go after disembarking.

One of those hoping to return to volunteering duties this year is Yvonne Cook who spent last year coordinating the volunteers.

The 67-year-old described her time as “very enjoyable” and recalls some interesting requests from visiting passengers.

Dunnottar Castle, Old Aberdeen and Stonehaven were among the most popular destinations for tourists.

Yvonne said: “One of the most unusual requests was a German man coming down the gangway and asking where the nearest gun shop was in Aberdeen.

“We hadn’t included that in the pre season training.

“Another thing was unrealistic expectations with people asking the route to walk to Dunnottar Castle.”

‘Love the opportunity to do it again’

Yvonne, a former VisitAberdeenshire worker, would encourage anyone who is keen to think about volunteering.

She said: “If you enjoy meeting people then it’s a great feeling to be helping them and making the most of their visit to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“If you have a love of the destination and want to share that with people then go with it.

“A number of the volunteers love to cruise themselves and they really appreciate when they arrive in a port and there are volunteers.

“I think that motivates them to do the same for the place they love.

“I would love the opportunity to do it again.”

Training to be provided

New recruits will be provided with a uniform and given training to enhance their local knowledge and customer service skills.

Chris Foy, VisitAberdeenshire chief executive, said: “As we gear up for another cruise season, we’re looking for volunteers to join the pool to help welcome visitors to the region.

“We’re keen to add to the group by recruiting 14 more.

“Welcome volunteers are an established part of the visitor experience at cruise ports around the UK and all we look forward to a successful season ahead.”

Anyone who is interested can complete an application form here.