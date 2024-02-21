Aberdeen cruise ship ‘meet-and-greeter’ experience unforgettable and one others should follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen cruise ship ‘meet-and-greeter’ experience unforgettable and one others should follow

Press & Journal business reporter Kelly Wilson relished the chance to shout about what Aberdeen and the north-east has to offer.

By Kelly Wilson
Yvonne Cook, Kelly Wilson, John Robertson and Janet House all set for volunteering duties as Azamara Pursuit visited in July last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Yvonne Cook, Kelly Wilson, John Robertson and Janet House all set for volunteering duties as Azamara Pursuit visited in July last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As a proud Aberdonian the experience of being a “meet-and-greet” volunteer for the day at Aberdeen harbour is one I will never forget.

I relished the chance to shout about what’s on offer, not just in the Granite City but the north-east.

After previously spending some time with cruise ship volunteers it was my time to share with arriving passengers what I loved about my city.

So last year, armed with my blue volunteer jacket, clipboard and maps I was ready for action.

I knew those arriving would have their own questions and places they’d like to visit.

As the 320 passengers started to disembark I lost count of the amount of times I used the first line “Welcome to Aberdeen”.

Being an Aberdeen Football Club season ticket holder for 26 years, I really wanted to make sure a visit to Pittodrie Stadium was on everyone’s list.

I did meet one couple, Janet Newman and John Gerhardt from California, who I tried to persuade to make a trip to the ground but they were instead planning a visit to Dunnottar Castle and Stonehaven.

‘Proud to be Aberdonian’

I quickly realised those two destinations were top of the wish list for most passengers.

Other popular destinations included Old Aberdeen and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

My most unusual request came from Fabio Lombardi, Azamara Pursuit business operations manager, who asked me the best place to buy tea.

As my day was coming to a head and all the passengers were off on their travels to visit the various gems of Aberdeen and the north-east I realised the experience had made me even prouder to be an Aberdonian.

Kelly chats to Fabio Lombardi who’s in search of a good cup of tea. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

To see luxurious cruise ships worth millions of pounds arriving in Port of Aberdeen is probably something not many locals would believe they would ever see.

But the cruise ship market has been a massive success for not only tourist destinations but local businesses and ling may it continue.

It is booming with 50 calls confirmed so far for 2024, a increase of 130% with harbour bosses expecting it to boost the local economy by £4.5 million.

Could you be a cruise ship volunteer?

Now the hunt is on for more people to follow in my footsteps and relish the chance to shout about their city.

VisitAberdeenshire is looking for people to take up the task of helping people get to where they want to go after disembarking.

One of those hoping to return to volunteering duties this year is Yvonne Cook who spent last year coordinating the volunteers.

The 67-year-old described her time as “very enjoyable” and recalls some interesting requests from visiting passengers.

Yvonne Cook enjoyed her first cruise ship season volunteering. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dunnottar Castle, Old Aberdeen and Stonehaven were among the most popular destinations for tourists.

Yvonne said: “One of the most unusual requests was a German man coming down the gangway and asking where the nearest gun shop was in Aberdeen.

“We hadn’t included that in the pre season training.

“Another thing was unrealistic expectations with people asking the route to walk to Dunnottar Castle.”

‘Love the opportunity to do it again’

Yvonne, a former VisitAberdeenshire worker, would encourage anyone who is keen to think about volunteering.

She said: “If you enjoy meeting people then it’s a great feeling to be helping them and making the most of their visit to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“If you have a love of the destination and want to share that with people then go with it.

“A number of the volunteers love to cruise themselves and they really appreciate when they arrive in a port and there are volunteers.

“I think that motivates them to do the same for the place they love.

“I would love the opportunity to do it again.”

Training to be provided

New recruits will be provided with a uniform and given training to enhance their local knowledge and customer service skills.

Chris Foy, VisitAberdeenshire chief executive, said: “As we gear up for another cruise season, we’re looking for volunteers to join the pool to help welcome visitors to the region.

“We’re keen to add to the group by recruiting 14 more.

“Welcome volunteers are an established part of the visitor experience at cruise ports around the UK and all we look forward to a successful season ahead.”

Anyone who is interested can complete an application form here.

More from Business

HSBC shares fell (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE lower as HSBC shares slide on below-forecast profits
This former police station in Lairg is being auctioned off.
Highland police station going under hammer at £145,000
Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra has cautioned that holding off from cutting interest rates until inflation falls further could risk leaving the economy with a ‘hard landing’ (PA)
Waiting to cut rates risks ‘hard landing’ for UK economy, says Bank policymaker
Hundreds of employees were caught up in the scandal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ex-Post Office chairman Henry Staunton to face question from MPs
Housebuilder Vistry has defended the decision to hike the pay package of its boss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Housebuilder Vistry defends hiking boss’s pay amid shareholder opposition
Hydrogen bus in Aberdeen.
Doubts over future of £215 million Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
The MPs argued that reputational risks have become of ‘paramount importance’ for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
UK customers being debanked over costs and reputation worries, MPs say
The company renewed its support services contract for the Eurofighter Typhoon jet with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)
BAE Systems sees record order backlog amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Ofgem said E.On and Tru Energy had met its ‘strict’ conditions (PA)
Two more energy firms allowed to return to forcibly fitting prepayment meters
Supermarket giant Aldi is to hire 5,500 more workers this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Aldi to create 5,500 new UK jobs this year