RNLI Kessock’s first female helm helps lifeboat charity celebrate 200th anniversary

Jane Hier remembers shivering in the cold January air on one of her first shouts with the RNLI.

The Kessock lifeboat had been called to help with the search of two children who had gone missing in Nairn.

“It was about -7 and water was splashing onto the boat,” Jane said. “We’re all dressed in this fantastic equipment and still absolutely freezing, just worrying about those kids.

“They were found safe and well and that feeling of relief made me realise why we do this.”

Growing up, Jane was always in awe of the important work being carried by lifeboat volunteers.

But with no real experience with boats she didn’t think she’d be able to make her own contribution.

That was until she watched an episode of BBC series Saving Lives At Sea, which showcases the work of the RNLI.

One of the volunteers was just like her, a dentist from Northern Ireland with no experience.

Jane said: “I started to think ‘maybe I can do this’.”

She was right.

Jane went to an open day with the Kessock lifeboat station and hasn’t looked back since.

And in 2022 – five years after joining the crew – she made history by becoming RNLI Kessock’s first female helm.

It is an honour that Jane is rightly proud of – especially since she was asked to do it by the late Stan MacRae, one of RNLI Kessock’s longest-serving and best-loved crew members.

Jane, 34, said: “Looking at photos around the station, you can see how the number of ladies involved has increased over the years. We’ve got a really solid bunch of them now.

“Being asked if I wanted to do the job by Stan – someone with so much experience, knowledge and skill – meant a lot.

“It still really means a lot now. He was a real guiding light on my journey.”

Today marks the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.

The technology may have changed but the desire to save lives and help others has remained constant.

There are more than 5,700 crew volunteers and another 3,700 shore crew giving up their free time to make a difference.

In addition to the bravery they all require every time the lifeboat is called, they also undergo regular training to keep their skills sharp.

It’s a busy life for Jane – but whenever her lifeboat pager goes off, her husband Martin is very understanding.

That’s because his pager will be next, as part of his role with the coastguard.

Jane said: “We’re together on most shouts. When my pager goes off, the dogs look at me and then him. Then his pager goes off and we both leave.

“One of my first shouts as helm involved towing a large boat into the marina, quite a big responsibility.

“As I was towing it, there he was, waving me in. That was nice to see.”

Every time the Kessock lifeboat hits the water it is funded by donations from the public.

You can support the RNLI’s work through its website here.