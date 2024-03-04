7 north and north-east winners at Scotland-wide business awards

Five north-east businesses were unveiled as “worthy” winners in the 2024 Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland Celebrating Small Business Awards.

They were joined on the winners’ podium by two champions from the Highlands and Islands.

All seven were chosen from among more than 300 applicants in a range of categories.

They include two Aberdeen businesses, HR Hub Plus – which is run by Edward Obi – and Shot ‘n’ Roll, launched by David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, of Aberdam Dutch Fries.

Double delight for Aberdeen HR firm

It marks a second consecutive win for HR Hub Plus in the annual awards.

The human resources specialist came away with the 2024 community award, having won a service excellence gong last year.

Mr Obi said: “This is an incredible surprise and a moment of immense joy.

“Winning the FSB community award is not just a recognition of our hard work but a celebration of the collective effort and dedication of our team.”

Mr Griffiths and Mr Robertson had also tasted success last year, scooping the start-up award for Aberdam. They were equally thrilled when their latest venture, coffee shop and bakery Shot ‘n’ Roll, triumphed in the same category this time.

FSB north-east development manager Mike Duncan, said: ““Year upon year we see the quality of awards applications grow.

“It’s no surprise that small businesses from across the north-east outshine their national competitors.

“There are 12 awards categories, so to have five worthy winners from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is a fantastic result.”

Mr Duncan added: “The variety of winners emphasises the FSB’s diverse membership right across the region.”

The other north-east winners include Laura Ripley, of Portlethen-based Northern Frights and Fantasy Scotland Events, who triumphed in the self-employed/freelancer of the year category.

Oldmeldrum-based ITC Hydraulic Services won the family business award.

And the sustainability accolade went to DM Training/Replenish, of Stonehaven.

Sutherland’s Sandie Gordon is FSB Scotland young entrepreneur of the year

FSB Scotland’s young entrepreneur of the year is Sandie Gordon, of Candles from the Croft, in Altass, Sutherland.

She noticed a gap in the market for a “luxurious but affordable” products in her area.

Ms Gordon now supplies more than 20 stores and online customers with her sustainable, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free candles.

Shetlanders Brian and Marie Leask, of Seabirds-and-Seals – The Original Noss Boat Tours, scooped this year’s service excellence award.

Scottish winners head for Blackpool

FSB Scotland chairwoman Pauline Weddell said: “It’s been another challenging year for our smallest operators, but also another year where we’ve been inundated with fantastic entries from across the country representing every sector and demographic.

“All of the 2024 winners deserve the utmost recognition for their innovation, tenacity and vibrancy – qualities that characterise our small business community.”

Finalists across 12 UK areas now proceed to the national finals in Blackpool on May 9.