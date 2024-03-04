7 north and north-east winners at Scotland-wide business awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 north and north-east winners at Scotland-wide business awards

There were five north-east winners and two from the Highlands and Islands at the latest FSB Scotland Celebrating Small Business Awards.

By Keith Findlay
Edward Obi, of HR Hub Plus
Edward Obi, of HR Hub Plus, added to his 2023 success with another award at this year's big FSB Scotland event. Image: Edward Obi

Five north-east businesses were unveiled as “worthy” winners in the 2024 Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland Celebrating Small Business Awards.

They were joined on the winners’ podium by two champions from the Highlands and Islands.

All seven were chosen from among more than 300 applicants in a range of categories.

They include two Aberdeen businesses, HR Hub Plus – which is run by Edward Obi – and Shot ‘n’ Roll, launched by David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, of Aberdam Dutch Fries.

Double delight for Aberdeen HR firm

It marks a second consecutive win for HR Hub Plus in the annual awards.

The human resources specialist came away with the 2024 community award, having won a service excellence gong last year.

Mr Obi said: “This is an incredible surprise and a moment of immense joy.

“Winning the FSB community award is not just a recognition of our hard work but a celebration of the collective effort and dedication of our team.”

Shot ‘n’ Roll is in the Trinity Centre, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Griffiths and Mr Robertson had also tasted success last year, scooping the start-up award for Aberdam. They were equally thrilled when their latest venture, coffee shop and bakery Shot ‘n’ Roll, triumphed in the same category this time.

FSB north-east development manager Mike Duncan, said: ““Year upon year we see the quality of awards applications grow.

“It’s no surprise that small businesses from across the north-east outshine their national competitors.

“There are 12 awards categories, so to have five worthy winners from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is a fantastic result.”

Mike Duncan, development manager with the Federation of Small Businesses in the north-east.
Mike Duncan, development manager with the Federation of Small Businesses in the north-east. Image: Ian Forsyth

Mr Duncan added: “The variety of winners emphasises the FSB’s diverse membership right across the region.”

The other north-east winners include Laura Ripley, of Portlethen-based Northern Frights and Fantasy Scotland Events, who triumphed in the self-employed/freelancer of the year category.

Oldmeldrum-based ITC Hydraulic Services won the family business award.

And the sustainability accolade went to DM Training/Replenish, of Stonehaven.

Sutherland’s Sandie Gordon is FSB Scotland young entrepreneur of the year

FSB Scotland’s young entrepreneur of the year is Sandie Gordon, of Candles from the Croft, in Altass, Sutherland.

She noticed a gap in the market for a “luxurious but affordable” products in her area.

Ms Gordon now supplies more than 20 stores and online customers with her sustainable, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free candles.

Shetlanders Brian and Marie Leask, of Seabirds-and-Seals – The Original Noss Boat Tours, scooped this year’s service excellence award.

Scottish winners head for Blackpool

FSB Scotland chairwoman Pauline Weddell said: “It’s been another challenging year for our smallest operators, but also another year where we’ve been inundated with fantastic entries from across the country representing every sector and demographic.

“All of the 2024 winners deserve the utmost recognition for their innovation, tenacity and vibrancy – qualities that characterise our small business community.”

Finalists across 12 UK areas now proceed to the national finals in Blackpool on May 9.

