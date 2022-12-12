Kessock lifeboat team welcomes its first female helm in time for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kessock lifeboat team welcomes its first female helm in time for Christmas

By Ross Hempseed
December 12, 2022, 2:03 pm Updated: December 12, 2022, 6:50 pm
kessock lifeboat
Jane Hier will be the first woman to helm the Kessock lifeboat over the Christmas period. Image: RNLI.

Kessock lifeboat will be helmed by a woman for the first time, with the team remaining on call throughout the Christmas period.

Jane Hier has been a volunteer with the RNLI for the last five years and has been on call every festive period.

However, this year she will be at the helm of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat and will be one of only four females leading that type of craft in Scotland.

Ms Hier, a dentist in her professional career, signed up after watching an episode of Saving Lives at Sea and has spent 250 hours out at sea.

Jane Hier will be at the helm of an Atlantic 85 which is used as the Kessock lifeboat. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

As part of a dedicated team of volunteers, she has responded to more than 20 callouts with the Kessock lifeboat.

Ms Hier, 33, said: “I never thought that with my job that I would be considered to join as a volunteer crew member. I thought you had to be a fisherman, working in the harbour so you were around all the time.

‘That’s when I though I could actually do this’

“And then I watched an episode of Saving Lives at Sea where there was a Northern Irish dentist who also volunteered as a crew member.

“That’s when I thought to myself, maybe I could actually do this.”

While she believed others may be more suited for the job, Ms Hier was assured that her personality and teamwork made her a great candidate to lead the team.

Members of the volunteer team that are on call over the Christmas period for Kessock lifeboat. Image: RNLI.

She went through the necessary training at Kessock station and at the RNLI station in Poole, England.

Over the past five Christmases, lifeboats in Scotland have launched 100 times, coming to the aid of 51 people and have saved three lives.

While she may need to up and leave the Christmas dinner table, she says her family understand the difference she is making by being part of the RNLI.

She said: “I’m always ready to go but I’m never apprehensive or nervous. You’ve chosen to volunteer and give your time, and you know what a difference you make when you do get called out.

“My family and friends are all so supportive of what I do. Even if I was at my in-laws and the pager went at Christmas dinner, I know they would just say ‘On you go, we’ll keep you a plate,’ because they know what I’m doing and how much of a difference it makes.”

