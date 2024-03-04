Family plea to bring Claire Leveque killed in Shetland home to Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family plea to bring Claire Leveque killed in Shetland home to Canada

Fundraising campaign launched by family friend of Claire Leveque to help bring her remains home.

By Louise Glen
Flower tributes were left for 24-year-old Claire Leveque. Image Facebook/Dave Donaldson.
Friends of a woman found dead in Shetland have made a heartfelt appeal to bring her body home to Canada.

Family friend Chris Wallis is appealing for money to repatriate the remains of 24-year-old Claire Leveque.

It is hoped to raise $15,000 to support Clint Leveque – Claire’s dad – and the wider family as they come to terms with the loss of the 24-year-old woman.

So far $2,290 has been raised.

Chris is based in Winnipeg in the state of Manitoba, Canada.

Claire Leveque was found dead on the Shetland Isles.
Some of the money raised will allow Clint to attend the court hearings about his daughter’s death, which are likely to take place at the High Court.

Miss Leveque was found dead following a “disturbance” in the Melby Pier area of Sandness on Sunday February 11.

A man, a fellow Canadian, Aren Pearson has appeared in court in Lerwick on a murder charge.

He made no plea.

It is understood that Claire had lived in Shetland for a matter of months before her death.

In a post online, Chris said money was being raised on “behalf of Clint Leveque.”

Murder investigation ongoing

The post continued: “Although the murder investigation is ongoing with the Scotland police the family is eager to bring Claire home and seek justice for this tragic loss.

“All funds raised will be used to facilitate Claire’s return from Scotland and funeral arrangements in addition to any required travel expenses for Clint to attend the expected court proceedings.”

Claire is survived by her father Clint and her brother, she was predeceased by her mother Kathleen.

Chris continued: “Your support and encouragement as the family navigates this complex international process is greatly appreciated during this difficult time.”

From Shetland, one woman Shana Dix donated money and wrote: “Sending condolences from Shetland.

“I really hope you exceed your goal and justice is served.”

Shetland murder probe: Dad describes heartbreak of losing daughter five years after wife died from cancer

