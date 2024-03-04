Family plea to bring Claire Leveque killed in Shetland home to Canada

Friends of a woman found dead in Shetland have made a heartfelt appeal to bring her body home to Canada.

Family friend Chris Wallis is appealing for money to repatriate the remains of 24-year-old Claire Leveque.

It is hoped to raise $15,000 to support Clint Leveque – Claire’s dad – and the wider family as they come to terms with the loss of the 24-year-old woman.

So far $2,290 has been raised.

Chris is based in Winnipeg in the state of Manitoba, Canada.

Some of the money raised will allow Clint to attend the court hearings about his daughter’s death, which are likely to take place at the High Court.

Miss Leveque was found dead following a “disturbance” in the Melby Pier area of Sandness on Sunday February 11.

A man, a fellow Canadian, Aren Pearson has appeared in court in Lerwick on a murder charge.

He made no plea.

It is understood that Claire had lived in Shetland for a matter of months before her death.

In a post online, Chris said money was being raised on “behalf of Clint Leveque.”

Murder investigation ongoing

The post continued: “Although the murder investigation is ongoing with the Scotland police the family is eager to bring Claire home and seek justice for this tragic loss.

“All funds raised will be used to facilitate Claire’s return from Scotland and funeral arrangements in addition to any required travel expenses for Clint to attend the expected court proceedings.”

Claire is survived by her father Clint and her brother, she was predeceased by her mother Kathleen.

Chris continued: “Your support and encouragement as the family navigates this complex international process is greatly appreciated during this difficult time.”

From Shetland, one woman Shana Dix donated money and wrote: “Sending condolences from Shetland.

“I really hope you exceed your goal and justice is served.”