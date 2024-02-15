Man appears in Shetland court accused of murdering 24-year-old Claire Leveque

A man has appeared in court on a murder charge after an incident at Sandness in Shetland.

Police were called to the Melby Pier area of Sandness to reports of a disturbance on Sunday afternoon around 4.55pm.

A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have remained in the area since.

She has been named by police as Claire Leveque from Canada.

Canadian Aren Pearson, of Shetland, has now appeared in the island’s sheriff court.

He faced a single charge of murder and made no plea.

Pearson was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again within the next eight days.