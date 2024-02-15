Man appears in Shetland court accused of murdering 24-year-old Claire Leveque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man appears in Shetland court accused of murdering 24-year-old Claire Leveque

The 39 year-old faced charges when he appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

By Louise Glen
A man appeared at Lerwick Sheriff court charged with murder following the death of 24-year-old Claire Leveque. Image Facebook/Kenny Elrick.
A man appeared at Lerwick Sheriff court charged with murder following the death of 24-year-old Claire Leveque. Image Facebook/Kenny Elrick.

A man has appeared in court on a murder charge after an incident at Sandness in Shetland.

Police were called to the Melby Pier area of Sandness to reports of a disturbance on Sunday afternoon around 4.55pm.

A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have remained in the area since.

She has been named by police as Claire Leveque from Canada.

Scotland, Shetland Islands, Beautiful view of island Shetland sheeps on the road; Shutterstock ID 1226770300; purchase_order: P&J; job: News

Canadian Aren Pearson, of Shetland, has now appeared in the island’s sheriff court.

He faced a single charge of murder and made no plea.

Pearson was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again within the next eight days.

More from Highlands & Islands

Helen Booth and Chris Haycock died after the A96 crash near Inverness.
Driver in A96 horror crash dies days after 51-year-old passenger
A dive unit was called in to help with the recovery of the car after parts were seen near the scene of the incident. Image Louise Glen/Dave Donaldson.
Car recovered from water in Shetland as police investigate death of Claire Leveque
Pictured: Cath Waters and her stock from her shop Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes. Portree and Dunvegan, Isle of Skye.
Skye design business to move into Portree's old post office building
Victoriana, based in Alness, Ross-shire.
Pair who carried out 'broad daylight' attack in Alness sentenced
Flower tributes have been left for 24-year-old Claire Leveque. Image Facebook/Dave Donaldson.
Woman who died in Shetland disturbance named locally as 24-year-old Canadian
A man has been charged after the death of a 24-year-old woman in Shetland. Image: Dave Donaldson.
Man charged after death of 24-year-old woman in Shetland
Caithness councillor Karl Rosie has quit the SNP.
'I am deeply troubled by the SNP's policies': Highland councillor resigns after struggling with…
Mole Cottage is located in the small village of Milton, just outside of Drumnadrochit. Image: Strutt & Parker/rightmove
Idyllic picture-postcard cottage just minutes from Loch Ness for sale
Josh Flax proposed to and Charlie Gothelf in Skye
The real Love Island: The Skye photographers making a business of dramatic proposal pics
The village of Boreraig in Skye was left empty after the Highland Clearances. Image: AndyGriffin/Shutterstock
Angus Peter Campbell: Enough about the 'New Highland Clearances' - we need politics, not…