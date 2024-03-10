60-year-old man who died in A9 crash near Aviemore named as Roy Bannerman as cops renew appeal

A man who died on the A9 near Aviemore after a crash last Tuesday has been named as Roy Bannerman.

The 60-year-old’s identity was today revealed by police as they launched a renewed appeal for information into the circumstances of the deadly collision.

The Evanton man was airlifted to hospital on March 5 after his blue Skoda Octavia collided with an 18-year-old male in a pick-up at around 1.45pm.

Roy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University in Glasgow in “critical condition” but sadly passed away two days later.

The other driver was taken to Raigmore hospital and has since been released by cops.

However, police are now appealing for more information after the tragic incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding the crash has been urged to come forward by officers.

Information, including dash-cam footage, is welcomed and can be passed to officers using the number 101.

Those calling should quote incident number 1712 of Tuesday, March 5.

Any information is ‘vital’ to police

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Roads Policing Unit, Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Bannerman at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress and I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“We would ask that anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the incident to please get in touch.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, may be vital to our investigation.”

Emergency services rushed to Roy’s aid on A9

Police, ambulance and the fire service all rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near to Lynwilg last Tuesday.

Roy was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow, while another two units and a critical care paramedic were also dispatched to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call to attend a road traffic collision on the A9.

“We dispatched two ambulances, an air ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene.”