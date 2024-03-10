60-year-old man who died in A9 crash near Aviemore named as Roy Bannerman as cops renew appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
60-year-old man who died in A9 crash near Aviemore named as Roy Bannerman as cops renew appeal

A 60-year-old man who died on the A9 last Tuesday following a crash has been named as Roy Bannerman.

By Graham Fleming
Roy Bannerman.
Police have issued a renewed appeal into the circumstances of Roy's death. Image: Police Scotland/Sandy McCook.

A man who died on the A9 near Aviemore after a crash last Tuesday has been named as Roy Bannerman.

The 60-year-old’s identity was today revealed by police as they launched a renewed appeal for information into the circumstances of the deadly collision.

The Evanton man was airlifted to hospital on March 5 after his blue Skoda Octavia collided with an 18-year-old male in a pick-up at around 1.45pm.

The road was closed in both directions after the crash. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Roy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University in Glasgow in “critical condition” but sadly passed away two days later.

The other driver was taken to Raigmore hospital and has since been released by cops.

However, police are now appealing for more information after the tragic incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding the crash has been urged to come forward by officers.

Cops have issued a renewed appeal for information after the fatal crash. Image: Police Scotland.

Information, including dash-cam footage, is welcomed and can be passed to officers using the number 101.

Those calling should quote incident number 1712 of Tuesday, March 5.

Any information is ‘vital’ to police

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Roads Policing Unit, Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Bannerman at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress and I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“We would ask that anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the incident to please get in touch.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, may be vital to our investigation.”

Emergency services rushed to Roy’s aid on A9

Police, ambulance and the fire service all rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near to Lynwilg last Tuesday.

Roy was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow, while another two units and a critical care paramedic were also dispatched to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call to attend a road traffic collision on the A9.

“We dispatched two ambulances, an air ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene.”

Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire

