A9 closed south of Aviemore following collision

The A9 south of Aviemore has been closed in both directions following a collision.

Emergency services are in attendance, with police directing traffic.

The incident was reported at around 2.15pm.

It is currently unknown if there have been any injuries as a result of the crash.

Fire are currently still at the scene after sending three vehicles to the scene of the collision.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 1.58pm on Tuesday, March 5 to reports of a road traffic collision at the A9 road, South of Aviemore.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene where crews remain in attendance.”

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have all been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.