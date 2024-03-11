‘Wee Dave was one of the team’: Appin mechanics mourn the loss of mouse who ate lunch with them everyday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wee Dave was one of the team’: Appin mechanics mourn the loss of mouse who ate lunch with them everyday

Gunn's Garage in Appin held a service for Dave the mouse, who had been visiting the team for the past four years.

By Louise Glen
Wee Dave the Mouse is mourned by Gunn's Garage in Appin. Rev Dugald Cameron
Dave's resting place, made by his loyal band of friends at Gunn's Garage

A team of Argyll mechanics have said goodbye to a treasured member of the team – a field mouse who joined them for their lunch and tea breaks every day.

Dave the mouse died last week after visiting Gunn’s Garage in Appin for the past four years.

The mechanics held a service and burial for their tiny friend, with local minister – the Reverend Duguld Cameron – even saying a few words of prayer for the creature that had become an integral part of Gunn’s Garage life.

Dave was recognisable by an injury that happened before the mechanics and receptionist, Christine Jackson, got to know him.

He visited the tea table every day, and the staff even came in at Christmas to give him a treat.

Duncan Gunn, who owns Gunn’s Garage, said: “I quite miss him. He was a loyal wee mouse and he visited us every day. He was quite tame, for a mouse.

“We knew it was the same mouse because he had a chunk of skin out of his back, and the hair had never really grown back.”

Dave the mouse was a firm favourite at Gunn’s Garage

Christine Jackson had crochetted a wee mouse like Dave for Appin Gunn's Garagte staff.
Christine Jackson has crocheted a wee mouse like Dave for Appin Gunn’s Garage staff member Michael Jackson. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Mr Gunn said he never wanted to put down a mouse trap to keep Dave out of the garage, saying: “He was his own wee character and we would not have wanted to kill him that way.

“It is not wrong to say that when we had a wee ceremony to bury him, there were tears.

“Dave was a lovely creature.”

Wee Dave the mouse during a lunch break

At the impromptu funeral, the mechanics played ‘Danny Boy’ and shared memories of Dave.

Receptionist Christine has even crocheted a mouse for the boys to remember him by.

Chief mechanic, Michael Cameron from Benderloch, said Dave loved all food, but the staff bought packets of ginger nuts and custard creams because “he particularly liked them”.

Mr Cameron said: “We were a bit worried he had died from diabetes.

“We found him dead last week. I tried everything to revive him, I tried everything.”

Dave the mouse was ‘one of the team’

Mr Cameron continued: “We were all really sad – after four years the mouse meant something to us all. So we made a wee coffin for him, and then we buried him in the grounds and put a brake disc down as a headstone.

“We will genuinely miss Dave. He was one of the team.”

The grave of Wee Dave the Mouse outside Gunn's Garage in Appin.
The grave of Wee Dave the Mouse outside Gunn’s Garage in Appin. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Reverend Cameron, the minister of Appin and Lismore Church of Scotland, joined the boys and Christine to say farewell to Dave.

He said: “Whilst there are only four mentions of mice and one of mouse in scripture, in Appin wee Dave the mouse was remembered in a memorial service.

“Why? For he drew out the love of the folk of Gunn’s Garage and they miss him.

“In the Bible, there is mention of golden mice. Wee Dave was golden to Appin.

“The garage folk made sure his immediate needs were catered for; daily meals, convivial conversation and a warm place to sleep. With human foresight, they even ensured supplies were there to see him through the Christmas break when the garage was closed.”

A coffin by made the team to lay Dave to rest

Adding: “On a slightly more serious note, everyone in Appin is heartened by people caring for one of the least of God’s creatures. It makes everyone smile when so often the world is grim

“Our hope is that wee Dave will be in heaven full of cheese and fat, and his new best friend will be a cat.”

Eight years ago, Gunn’s Garage in Appin was devastated by a fire, and has since been rebuilt in the same location.

