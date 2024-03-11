‘Wee Dave was one of the team’: Appin mechanics mourn the loss of mouse who ate lunch with them everyday

A team of Argyll mechanics have said goodbye to a treasured member of the team – a field mouse who joined them for their lunch and tea breaks every day.

Dave the mouse died last week after visiting Gunn’s Garage in Appin for the past four years.

The mechanics held a service and burial for their tiny friend, with local minister – the Reverend Duguld Cameron – even saying a few words of prayer for the creature that had become an integral part of Gunn’s Garage life.

Dave was recognisable by an injury that happened before the mechanics and receptionist, Christine Jackson, got to know him.

He visited the tea table every day, and the staff even came in at Christmas to give him a treat.

Duncan Gunn, who owns Gunn’s Garage, said: “I quite miss him. He was a loyal wee mouse and he visited us every day. He was quite tame, for a mouse.

“We knew it was the same mouse because he had a chunk of skin out of his back, and the hair had never really grown back.”

Dave the mouse was a firm favourite at Gunn’s Garage

Mr Gunn said he never wanted to put down a mouse trap to keep Dave out of the garage, saying: “He was his own wee character and we would not have wanted to kill him that way.

“It is not wrong to say that when we had a wee ceremony to bury him, there were tears.

“Dave was a lovely creature.”

At the impromptu funeral, the mechanics played ‘Danny Boy’ and shared memories of Dave.

Receptionist Christine has even crocheted a mouse for the boys to remember him by.

Chief mechanic, Michael Cameron from Benderloch, said Dave loved all food, but the staff bought packets of ginger nuts and custard creams because “he particularly liked them”.

Mr Cameron said: “We were a bit worried he had died from diabetes.

“We found him dead last week. I tried everything to revive him, I tried everything.”

Dave the mouse was ‘one of the team’

Mr Cameron continued: “We were all really sad – after four years the mouse meant something to us all. So we made a wee coffin for him, and then we buried him in the grounds and put a brake disc down as a headstone.

“We will genuinely miss Dave. He was one of the team.”

Reverend Cameron, the minister of Appin and Lismore Church of Scotland, joined the boys and Christine to say farewell to Dave.

He said: “Whilst there are only four mentions of mice and one of mouse in scripture, in Appin wee Dave the mouse was remembered in a memorial service.

“Why? For he drew out the love of the folk of Gunn’s Garage and they miss him.

“In the Bible, there is mention of golden mice. Wee Dave was golden to Appin.

“The garage folk made sure his immediate needs were catered for; daily meals, convivial conversation and a warm place to sleep. With human foresight, they even ensured supplies were there to see him through the Christmas break when the garage was closed.”

Adding: “On a slightly more serious note, everyone in Appin is heartened by people caring for one of the least of God’s creatures. It makes everyone smile when so often the world is grim

“Our hope is that wee Dave will be in heaven full of cheese and fat, and his new best friend will be a cat.”

Eight years ago, Gunn’s Garage in Appin was devastated by a fire, and has since been rebuilt in the same location.