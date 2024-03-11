Sinkhole repairs in Aberdeen expected to cause traffic chaos in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinkhole repairs in Aberdeen expected to cause traffic chaos in city centre

Roadworks on Bon Accord Street are expected to last a week.

By Ellie Milne
Sinkhole on Bon Accord Street
Work has started to repair a sinkhole on Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Works to repair a sinkhole on an Aberdeen street are expected to cause further traffic chaos in the city centre.

The “urgent” roadworks on Bon Accord Street started on Monday morning and are expected to last into next week.

During this time, the road will be closed between Caledonian Place and Springbank Terrace.

Ferryhill Primary School and a number of homes and businesses are located within the closed area.

Motorists and pedestrians will still be able to access the road from Ferryhill Terrace if safe to do so.

Road closed sign
Part of Bon Accord Street has been closed between Caledonian Place and Springbank Terrace. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council has said the sinkhole will need to be cleared out and then refilled with a “foamed concrete solution”.

The road closure will be in place up to 5pm on Tuesday, March 19 to allow time for the concrete to set.

There has been an increase in traffic along Bon Accord Street over the weekend due to ongoing roadworks on Holburn Street.

Bon Accord Street has been used as a diversion for some bus services which normally travel via Holburn Street towards Union Street.

The additional closure, which also coincides with a one-way restriction on Crown Street, is expected to add to the current delays.

People previously took to social media to complain about the works, describing the roads as “mayhem”.

Roadworks on Holburn Street
Bon Accord Street has been used as a diversion during other works on Holburn Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Repairs to Bon Accord Street sinkhole

Aberdeen City Council carried out an investigation into the sinkhole earlier this year.

It was determined the issue had been caused by water flowing from a damaged Openreach duct.

An update shared by the council states: “Urgent works to repair a sinkhole on Bon Accord Street have started.

“Site investigations have found utilities surrounded by a significant quantity of sand which does not have the required strength to support the carriageway.

“The site is to be excavated and a foamed concrete solution used to fill the void and prevent further subsidence.

Sinkhole on Bon Accord Street with soil on ground
The roadworks are expected to take a week to complete. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“This material requires time to cure to withstand the compressive force of laying and then compacting asphalt on top to complete the road surface.

“The road will be closed from Caledonian Place to Springbank Terrace to ensure the safety of the public and our staff.

“Access will be maintained from Ferryhill Terrace where safe to do so. It is estimated the work will take about a week as the foamed concrete solution needs several days to cure.

“We appreciate your understanding whilst we undertake these essential works and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

