Sinkhole repairs in Aberdeen expected to cause traffic chaos in city centre

Works to repair a sinkhole on an Aberdeen street are expected to cause further traffic chaos in the city centre.

The “urgent” roadworks on Bon Accord Street started on Monday morning and are expected to last into next week.

During this time, the road will be closed between Caledonian Place and Springbank Terrace.

Ferryhill Primary School and a number of homes and businesses are located within the closed area.

Motorists and pedestrians will still be able to access the road from Ferryhill Terrace if safe to do so.

Aberdeen City Council has said the sinkhole will need to be cleared out and then refilled with a “foamed concrete solution”.

The road closure will be in place up to 5pm on Tuesday, March 19 to allow time for the concrete to set.

There has been an increase in traffic along Bon Accord Street over the weekend due to ongoing roadworks on Holburn Street.

Bon Accord Street has been used as a diversion for some bus services which normally travel via Holburn Street towards Union Street.

The additional closure, which also coincides with a one-way restriction on Crown Street, is expected to add to the current delays.

People previously took to social media to complain about the works, describing the roads as “mayhem”.

Repairs to Bon Accord Street sinkhole

Aberdeen City Council carried out an investigation into the sinkhole earlier this year.

It was determined the issue had been caused by water flowing from a damaged Openreach duct.

An update shared by the council states: “Urgent works to repair a sinkhole on Bon Accord Street have started.

“Site investigations have found utilities surrounded by a significant quantity of sand which does not have the required strength to support the carriageway.

“The site is to be excavated and a foamed concrete solution used to fill the void and prevent further subsidence.

“This material requires time to cure to withstand the compressive force of laying and then compacting asphalt on top to complete the road surface.

“The road will be closed from Caledonian Place to Springbank Terrace to ensure the safety of the public and our staff.

“Access will be maintained from Ferryhill Terrace where safe to do so. It is estimated the work will take about a week as the foamed concrete solution needs several days to cure.

“We appreciate your understanding whilst we undertake these essential works and we apologise for any inconvenience.”