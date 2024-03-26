Inverness-born Karen Gillan horrified to discover what haggis is made from

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness-born Karen Gillan horrified to discover what haggis is made from

The Hollywood actress screwed up her nose as she discovered the ingredients of her country's signature dish.

By Michelle Henderson
Karen Gillan pictured with ginger hair and wearing a cream jacket screws her face up after discovering what Haggis is made from.
During an appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Karen was left horrified when Josh Scherer revealed what haggis is made from. Image: Karen Gillan.

Highland actress Karen Gillan has been left horrified after discovering what haggis is made from.

The Inverness-born movie star recently appeared on the Youtube series, Mythical Kitchen, alongside chef Josh Scherer, and was encouraged to tuck into a traditional Burns supper of haggis, turnip and tatties.

However, the 36-year-old was left disgusted upon discovering what the Scottish delicacy is made from.

In a reel shared by the Hollywood actress on her Instagram page, she can be seen screwing her nose up as Josh reveals that the dish of her homeland contains the liver, heart and lungs of a sheep.

Karen Gillan, dressed in a cream jacket, pictured alongside Josh Scherer
Karen Gillan and Josh Scherer spoke about Scotland’s national dish during her appearance on Mythical Kitchen. Image: Karen Gillan.

Horrified by the revelation, Karen screws her face up shouting “no” before apologising to her fellow Scots.

“Wait, I didn’t even know there was lungs in haggis. That’s weirding me out,” she said.

“No one knows what’s really in haggis. I’m convinced, other than chefs, like the general population, it is just a bunch of stuff.”

She added: “I’m sorry Scotland.”

 

Karen Gillan pictured with ginger hair and wearing a cream jacket eating a plate of Haggis, turnip and potatoes.
Karen was less than impressed to discover the ingredients to Scotland’s national dish. Image: Karen Gillan.

The actress, famous for her roles as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Nebula in the Avengers film series, shared the reel just days after attending Comic Con in Aberdeen.

The 36-year-old flew from Hollywood with her mum Marie to take part in Scotland’s largest pop culture convention.

Karen Gillan shared a video of her with her mum in Aberdeen. Image: Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen

In a video shared on Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen Facebook page ahead of the event, the Highland actress said she was excited to meet fans, as soon as she overcame the jet lag.

She said: “She said: “Aberdeen Comic Con! I’m jet lag as hell but I’m here, in Aberdeen, with my mother.

“She’s so excited to meet you all tomorrow you can get her autograph I’ll be helping her.”

