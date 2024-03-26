Inverness-born Karen Gillan horrified to discover what haggis is made from

Highland actress Karen Gillan has been left horrified after discovering what haggis is made from.

The Inverness-born movie star recently appeared on the Youtube series, Mythical Kitchen, alongside chef Josh Scherer, and was encouraged to tuck into a traditional Burns supper of haggis, turnip and tatties.

However, the 36-year-old was left disgusted upon discovering what the Scottish delicacy is made from.

In a reel shared by the Hollywood actress on her Instagram page, she can be seen screwing her nose up as Josh reveals that the dish of her homeland contains the liver, heart and lungs of a sheep.

Horrified by the revelation, Karen screws her face up shouting “no” before apologising to her fellow Scots.

“Wait, I didn’t even know there was lungs in haggis. That’s weirding me out,” she said.

“No one knows what’s really in haggis. I’m convinced, other than chefs, like the general population, it is just a bunch of stuff.”

She added: “I’m sorry Scotland.”

The actress, famous for her roles as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Nebula in the Avengers film series, shared the reel just days after attending Comic Con in Aberdeen.

The 36-year-old flew from Hollywood with her mum Marie to take part in Scotland’s largest pop culture convention.

In a video shared on Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen Facebook page ahead of the event, the Highland actress said she was excited to meet fans, as soon as she overcame the jet lag.

She said: “She said: “Aberdeen Comic Con! I’m jet lag as hell but I’m here, in Aberdeen, with my mother.

“She’s so excited to meet you all tomorrow you can get her autograph I’ll be helping her.”