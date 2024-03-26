Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin urges senior players to step up in ‘difficult times’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin urges senior players to step up in ‘difficult times’

Devlin insists senior Aberdeen players must follow the example of "brilliant" captain Graeme Shinnie in leading by example.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after losing 2-1 at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Defender Nicky Devlin insists the club’s senior players must step up to help Aberdeen in their time of need.

The search for a new manager still rumbles on ahead of this weekend’s crucial Premiership clash against Ross County.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently said Aberdeen aim to appoint a new permanent manager during the international break.

That time frame is nearing an end and a permanent boss has yet to be appointed, 18 days after Neil Warnock stepped down as interim manager.

Aberdeen face a mammoth clash against County on Saturday with the ninth-placed Dons only three points ahead of the Staggies who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Devlin, 30, reckons captain Graeme Shinnie has stepped up to the mark to lead the squad through recent “difficult times”.

And the full-back insists other senior players must follow the skipper’s lead.

Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
He said: “As senior players we know we need to really take more responsibility.

“When you get older people look to you a bit more for help in the difficult times.

“There is more responsibility on the senior boys.

“I’m not saying boys haven’t done that before as the likes of Shinnie have been brilliant as a captain.

“He (Shinnie) is fantastic.

“The rest of us maybe need to help Shinnie a wee bit more.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
‘We are ready to fight’

Aberdeen ended an 11 game run without a Premiership victory when beating Motherwell 1-0 prior to the international break.

Interim boss Peter Leven was in the dugout for that match.

Aberdeen’s board have been working on securing a permanent managerial appointment ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ross County.

The Dons have won only seven Premiership matches from 30 fixtures this season.

Devlin insists the Reds are ready to “fight” to haul the club clear of the threat of the relegation play-offs.

But he says talk is cheap, it is actions that count.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 1-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Devlin said: “We are ready to fight.

“And we are ready to get the club out of the position we are in.

“However there’s no point talking about it.

“We have to start showing it more.”

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the clubs Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Devlin on managerial upheaval

Aberdeen have already been led by three managers since the turn of the year.

The Pittodrie board axed Barry Robson in January 31 then placed first team coach Peter Leven in interim charge for one game, a 1-1 draw with Celtic.

Veteran Neil Warnock was then appointed interim boss until the end of the season.

However Warnock quit after just 33 days with only two points secured from six Premiership matches.

Leven was again placed in interim charge as the Pittodrie hierarchy closed in on a permanent managerial appointment.

The new boss, when appointed, will be the fourth manager in the dugout in little more than two months.

Neil Warnock speaks to Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during the 2-1 loss at Rangers. Image: SNS

Asked if the managerial uncertainty has affected the players, Devlin said: “I wouldn’t say so.

“Even the young boys in the dressing room will have gone through a season where the manager has changed.

“It might not have been here but I’m sure everyone has played at clubs where the manager has changed throughout the season.

“This is what happens in football.

“In management you are often not in a job for long periods of time.

“But if we start pointing towards that we will really be looking for excuses then.

“We have played enough games this year and the team on the park is more than good enough to win games.

“We just haven’t done that enough.”

Conversation