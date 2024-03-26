Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin urges senior players to step up in ‘difficult times’

Defender Nicky Devlin insists the club’s senior players must step up to help Aberdeen in their time of need.

The search for a new manager still rumbles on ahead of this weekend’s crucial Premiership clash against Ross County.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently said Aberdeen aim to appoint a new permanent manager during the international break.

That time frame is nearing an end and a permanent boss has yet to be appointed, 18 days after Neil Warnock stepped down as interim manager.

Aberdeen face a mammoth clash against County on Saturday with the ninth-placed Dons only three points ahead of the Staggies who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Devlin, 30, reckons captain Graeme Shinnie has stepped up to the mark to lead the squad through recent “difficult times”.

And the full-back insists other senior players must follow the skipper’s lead.

He said: “As senior players we know we need to really take more responsibility.

“When you get older people look to you a bit more for help in the difficult times.

“There is more responsibility on the senior boys.

“I’m not saying boys haven’t done that before as the likes of Shinnie have been brilliant as a captain.

“He (Shinnie) is fantastic.

“The rest of us maybe need to help Shinnie a wee bit more.”

‘We are ready to fight’

Aberdeen ended an 11 game run without a Premiership victory when beating Motherwell 1-0 prior to the international break.

Interim boss Peter Leven was in the dugout for that match.

Aberdeen’s board have been working on securing a permanent managerial appointment ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ross County.

The Dons have won only seven Premiership matches from 30 fixtures this season.

Devlin insists the Reds are ready to “fight” to haul the club clear of the threat of the relegation play-offs.

But he says talk is cheap, it is actions that count.

Devlin said: “We are ready to fight.

“And we are ready to get the club out of the position we are in.

“However there’s no point talking about it.

“We have to start showing it more.”

Devlin on managerial upheaval

Aberdeen have already been led by three managers since the turn of the year.

The Pittodrie board axed Barry Robson in January 31 then placed first team coach Peter Leven in interim charge for one game, a 1-1 draw with Celtic.

Veteran Neil Warnock was then appointed interim boss until the end of the season.

However Warnock quit after just 33 days with only two points secured from six Premiership matches.

Leven was again placed in interim charge as the Pittodrie hierarchy closed in on a permanent managerial appointment.

The new boss, when appointed, will be the fourth manager in the dugout in little more than two months.

Asked if the managerial uncertainty has affected the players, Devlin said: “I wouldn’t say so.

“Even the young boys in the dressing room will have gone through a season where the manager has changed.

“It might not have been here but I’m sure everyone has played at clubs where the manager has changed throughout the season.

“This is what happens in football.

“In management you are often not in a job for long periods of time.

“But if we start pointing towards that we will really be looking for excuses then.

“We have played enough games this year and the team on the park is more than good enough to win games.

“We just haven’t done that enough.”