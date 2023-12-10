Hollywood actress Karen Gillan enjoys meal at Inverness restaurant

Hollywood actress Karen Gillan returned to her roots this weekend to enjoy an evening out in Inverness.

The former Doctor Who actress, who hails from the Highland capital, shocked staff at Mangrove on Academy Street on Saturday when she walked through the door.

Gillan – fresh from an appearance in The Simpsons – beamed as she paused to take pictures with the team at the Indian restaurant’s swing.

Posting on Facebook, the restaurant said it was honoured to host the actress, describing her as “extraordinary” and “gracious.”

The post said: “Last night, we had the incredible honour of hosting Karen Gillan for dinner at Mangrove.

“Not only is she an extraordinary individual, but she also graciously took a photo with our entire team.

“Thank you, Karen, for your presence, and we can’t wait to see you shine on the big screen once again.”

Gillan has also had roles in the likes of Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy.

It is the second time the Inverness restaurant has welcomed a star from Doctor Who.

Three years ago, actress Caitlin Blackwood – who played a young Amy Pond in the BBC sci-fi series – sat on the swing to have her picture taken.

Meanwhile, a Christmas trailer has been released showing new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa dancing in a kilt.