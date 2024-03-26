Highland home with panoramic views of Findhorn Viaduct hits the market

Anglers in the market for a private beat could be in luck as two riverside properties go up for sale in the Highlands.

Formerly a pair of crofters’ cottages, the 130-year-old semi-detached two-storey houses boast seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, complete with panoramic views.

Situated in the vast open landscape of the Tomatic area, tenants will awake to scenic views overlooking the River Findhorn and both the Findhorn and Tomatin Viaducts.

Dalnahoyn House and Dalnahoyn were configured together, featuring a concealed internal door connecting both properties.

Complete with fishing rights, this idyllic property has hit the market for £675,000.

A taste of modern elegance on the River Spey

Dalnahoyn House is the largest of the two properties, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Guests are welcomed through the home’s front door into a spacious hallway.

The ground floor features a formal entertaining and dining space with front-facing views and its very own fireplace.

Across the hall is a large modern kitchen/ dining space providing plenty of space for all the family, leading to a narrow utility space, adjacent to the two-car garage.

To the rear of the property is the main sitting room providing a touch of modern simplicity. The room is brought to life by the natural sunlight pouring in from the French doors to the rear.

A modern downstairs shower room completes the downstairs floor plan.

Upstairs, a study sits between two spacious double bedrooms offering panoramic views overlooking the front of the property.

Across the hall sits a bathroom, with a corner bath and the third spacious double bedroom with en-suite.

The remainder of the top floor is occupied by the master bedroom.

The Juliet balcony boasts unrestricted views over the river and bridges, located to the rear of the Tomatin property.

The bright open space is not short of storage thanks to a dressing room, offering an abundance of hanging and shelf space.

The room also comes complete with its very own en-suite shower room.

Outdoors, the back garden provides the perfect space for entertaining during the summer months with a small decked terrace and summer house.

Two for the price of one

Next door, is the second self-contained property known as Dalnahoyn.

Configured to mirror the same layout, the three-bedroom property offers its own signature features.

The main dining room is inviting and full of character with its exposed stone wall and fireplace taking centre stage.

The ground floor is complete with a modern kitchen/ dining, bathroom and large sitting room, located at the rear of the property.

The first floor features, a study, two large double bedrooms and a bathroom serviced by a main bathroom.

Across the hall is the master bedroom complete with en-suite.

Savills property agent Fiona Gormley said the property is the perfect place to “blow away the cobwebs.”

She said: “A wonderful riverbank setting. The perfect spot to cast your rod and blow away the cobwebs. I also love the versatility of multi-generational space or a commercial aspect.”