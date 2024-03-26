Highland home with panoramic views of Findhorn Viaduct hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland home with panoramic views of Findhorn Viaduct hits the market

Dalnahoyn is set on the banks of the River Findhorn - and comes with fishing rights.

By Michelle Henderson
Dalnahoyn on the banks of the River Findhorn with the Findhorn Viaduct in the background.
Dalnahoyn has gone on the market for £675,000. Image Savills.

Anglers in the market for a private beat could be in luck as two riverside properties go up for sale in the Highlands.

Formerly a pair of crofters’ cottages, the 130-year-old semi-detached two-storey houses boast seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, complete with panoramic views.

Situated in the vast open landscape of the Tomatic area, tenants will awake to scenic views overlooking the River Findhorn and both the Findhorn and Tomatin Viaducts.

Dalnahoyn House and Dalnahoyn were configured together, featuring a concealed internal door connecting both properties.

Master bedroom complete with Juliet balcony and large window.
The Juliet balcony and large windows in the master bedroom offer panoramic views overlooking the Findhorn Viaduct. Image: Savills.

Complete with fishing rights, this idyllic property has hit the market for £675,000.

A taste of modern elegance on the River Spey

Dalnahoyn House is the largest of the two properties, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Guests are welcomed through the home’s front door into a spacious hallway.

The ground floor features a formal entertaining and dining space with front-facing views and its very own fireplace.

Modern Kitchen with black tiled flooring, black coocker and while cupboards with wooden worktops.
The modern kitchen in Dalnahoyn house provides plenty of space for entertaining. Image: Savills.
Living rood woth Black and cream couches.
The livingroom is brought to life as daylight floods in from the large windows. Image: Savills.

Across the hall is a large modern kitchen/ dining space providing plenty of space for all the family, leading to a narrow utility space, adjacent to the two-car garage.

To the rear of the property is the main sitting room providing a touch of modern simplicity. The room is brought to life by the natural sunlight pouring in from the French doors to the rear.

A modern downstairs shower room completes the downstairs floor plan.

Upstairs, a study sits between two spacious double bedrooms offering panoramic views overlooking the front of the property.

Across the hall sits a bathroom, with a corner bath and the third spacious double bedroom with en-suite.

A long hallway with a piano under the stairs and a rug running up the main drag.
The large open hallway is perfect for welcoming guests through the door. Image: Savills.
Bathroom with light flooring and a huge walk in shower.
The shower room is both elegant and modern. Image: Savills.

The remainder of the top floor is occupied by the master bedroom.

The Juliet balcony boasts unrestricted views over the river and bridges, located to the rear of the Tomatin property.

The bright open space is not short of storage thanks to a dressing room, offering an abundance of hanging and shelf space.

The room also comes complete with its very own en-suite shower room.

Outdoors, the back garden provides the perfect space for entertaining during the summer months with a small decked terrace and summer house.

The home sits among a sea of green on the banks of the River Findhorn and a stones through away from the viaduct.
The charminig property sits on the banks of the River Findhorn, providing the perfect backdrop for a keen angler. Image: Savills.

Two for the price of one

Next door, is the second self-contained property known as Dalnahoyn.

Configured to mirror the same layout, the three-bedroom property offers its own signature features.

Modern white kitchen worktops with a green splash back wall and a dining table in the middle
Dalnahoyn features a modern kitchen dining space which complements the home’s character. Image: Savills.

The main dining room is inviting and full of character with its exposed stone wall and fireplace taking centre stage.

The ground floor is complete with a modern kitchen/ dining, bathroom and large sitting room, located at the rear of the property.

The first floor features, a study, two large double bedrooms and a bathroom serviced by a main bathroom.

Across the hall is the master bedroom complete with en-suite.

Open plan garden to the rear of the house complete with fountain and decking.
The large open-plan garden is the perfect space for entertaining guests. Image: Savills.
A wooden summer house and decking.
The back garden features a small summer house and a decked terrace, perfect for summer. Image: Savills.

Savills property agent Fiona Gormley said the property is the perfect place to “blow away the cobwebs.”

She said: “A wonderful riverbank setting. The perfect spot to cast your rod and blow away the cobwebs. I also love the versatility of multi-generational space or a commercial aspect.”

Conversation