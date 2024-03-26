BMW and Range Rover collide outside Pittodrie stadium

Debris and bricks were left strewn across the road outside Pittodrie stadium this evening following a collision between two vehicles.

A white Range Rover and a black BMW were involved in the incident which happened outside Aberdeen FC‘s home ground, near the intersection of Golf Road and Pittodrie Street.

The crash happened around 6pm and police and paramedics were sent to the scene.

The bonnet’s of both cars were left crumped, while a low wall next to the club shop was knocked over as a result of the collision.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone in either vehicle was injured.

The Press and Journal has contacted Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service for more information.