BMW and Range Rover collide outside Pittodrie stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BMW and Range Rover collide outside Pittodrie stadium

The incident happened in front of AFC's home ground at around 6pm this evening.

By Bailey Moreton
The crash happened in front of AFC's home ground. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The crash happened in front of AFC's home ground. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

Debris and bricks were left strewn across the road outside Pittodrie stadium this evening following a collision between two vehicles.

A white Range Rover and a black BMW were involved in the incident which happened outside Aberdeen FC‘s home ground, near the intersection of Golf Road and Pittodrie Street.

The crash happened around 6pm and police and paramedics were sent to the scene.

The collision left debris scattered across the road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The bonnet’s of both cars were left crumped, while a low wall next to the club shop was knocked over as a result of the collision.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone in either vehicle was injured.

A low wall was destroyed during the incident. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal has contacted Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service for more information.

Police and ambulance services were on the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Teens killed in devastating Moray crash named locally as friends lay tributes at scene

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Farmfoods Inverurie.
Farmfoods close to opening new Inverurie store
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood adding 200 new jobs in Aberdeen
Moray Cup bottles
Will Irn-Bru firm revive popular north-east soft drink Moray Cup?
Stonehaven Tolbooth Association trustees Douglas Cusine, Dennis Collie, Andrew Newton, Mary Sutcliffe and Liz Ritchie outside the museum. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Stonehaven volunteers 'hopeful' of Tolbooth takeover despite restaurant wrangle
Jamieson and Carry has taken over two extra units on Union Street in a bid to become "one of the best retail spaces in the UK".
'Shopping experience isn't the same online': Why Jamieson and Carry is spending millions to…
Man v Food star Adam Richman poses with the Tilly Butcher after making his own pie, and The Bread Maker in Aberdeen after trying butteries during his Food Network UK show Adam Richman Eats Britain.
Man v Food star Adam Richman tries butteries, steak and seafood on Aberdeen food…
Wetherspoons bar.
'A massive investment in Aberdeen': Take a sneak peek at The Justice Mill's £1.4…
A sketch of the Covid memorial cairn planned for Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: George King Architects/Aberdeen City Council
First look at plans for Aberdeen's Covid memorial in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Man facing attempted murder charge over Tillydrone disturbance
Robert Angus and the scene of his crime on Ashvale Place. Image: DC Thomson
Married Aberdeen dad who led 'crime-free life' turned into sex predator aged 50

Conversation