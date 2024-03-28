Highland shopkeeper fears for future as ‘Hogwarts Express’ train is suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland shopkeeper fears for future as ‘Hogwarts Express’ train is suspended

Maria Wilson says she could lose her businesses in Fort William and Mallaig as customer numbers drop.

By Louise Glen
Maria Wilson has set up a petition urging people to 'get the Jacobite steam train back on track'. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson Date
Maria Wilson has set up a petition urging people to 'get the Jacobite steam train back on track'. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson Date

A shopkeeper whose businesses rely on ‘Hogwarts Express’ passengers has been left fearing for her livelihood as the future of the train hangs in the balance.

The Jacobite steam train that runs between Fort William and Mallaig over the majestic Glenfinnan Viaduct has been stopped until further notice by operators West Coast Railways (WCR) amid an ongoing battle over the locomotive’s door locking system.

WCR has had to suspend the service as it awaits a ruling from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) on whether it can continue to operate with hinged-door carriages.

During a High Court challenge against the ORR last year, WCR complained that the multimillion-pound cost of having to retrofit central locking could “destroy” its business and argued its door systems were safe.

However, a judge dismissed its case.

Last week, WCR said that it doesn’t know when the service will resume – and that the suspension could cost up to £50 million in lost value.

But it’s not just WCR that has been left counting the cost, with businesses along the train line also suffering .

Businesswoman Maria Wilson with her son, Max. Image: Louise Glen

Maria Wilson runs the Signalbox inside Fort William station and Haggard Alley in Mallaig, a Harry Potter-themed shop.

She says she had been on “auto-pilot” mode since the suspension was announced.

“Like many businesses in Lochaber, we are just now counting the cost of this decision,” she said.

“The reality is that I could lose both my shops.”

Tourists are cancelling their trips to the Highlands

Maria said she is hoping and praying that an application made by WCR for an extension to the current set up, which was lodged with the ORR on March 8, will be successful.

She said: “But the problem is it takes three-four months for the ORR to assess the application and that takes us from March to nearly July.

“I am already being told about people from America who are simply cancelling their trip.

“Travelling across the Glenfinnan Viaduct on the Jacobite is the highlight of someone’s holiday – if it is not going to happen, they are not going to come.”

Maria has set up a petition at Change.org urging people to ‘get the Jacobite steam train back on track’ and renew its exemption.

The petition currently has more than 3,000 signatures.

“And to top it all I have an 11-year-old train-mad son who just wants to see the trains back on the line so he can enjoy them,” she said.

“He is gutted.”

Max, who is 11, wants to be a train driver when he’s older. Image: Louise Glen

James Shuttleworth, the commercial manager of WCR, said: “We were heartened to see that a petition to get the Jacobite back into service was started.

“It is a testament to the value and incredible experience that our service provides.

“We love operating in the Highlands, which has an exceptional community of small businesses and traders that rely on the custom from The Jacobite passengers.

“We continue to work with the ORR to secure the long-term future of our services.”

ORR – ‘we warned WCR years ago about train doors’

A spokesperson for the ORR added: “All heritage operators were told several years ago that in order to operate after 31 March, 2023, they either needed to fit central door locking or obtain an exemption from us.

“West Coast Railway’s application for an exemption failed and they made a claim for judicial review.

“A temporary exemption was granted in order to maintain the status quo, enabling WCR to operate whilst the litigation reached a conclusion.

“Despite this, WCR chose to sell tickets when it was far from certain that a new application for an exemption would be granted, either in time for the commencement of services or at all.

Thousands of tourists visit the Highlands each year to see or take a trip on the ‘Hogwarts Express’

“It submitted an exemption application on 8 March, which we are now assessing.

“ORR is disappointed that WCR appears not to have made sensible contingency plans for the benefit of their customers.”

The service is officially called the Jacobite Express but has been dubbed the Hogwarts Express by Harry Potter fans because of its association with the franchise.

