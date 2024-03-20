All journeys on the ‘Hogwarts Express’ cancelled as operator continues battle over door safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All journeys on the ‘Hogwarts Express’ cancelled as operator continues battle over door safety

West Coast Railways say the return of the Jacobite service through the Highlands is "completely beyond our control".

By Ellie Milne
Jacobite steam train on Glennfinnan viaduct
West Coast Railways are unable to run the Jacobite service until an exemption certificate is granted. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Journeys on the ‘Hogwarts Express’ have been cancelled until further notice amid an ongoing battle over the locomotive’s door locking system.

The Jacobite steam train is unable to run without a central door locking exemption certificate which was automatically granted in the past.

Its operators, West Coast Railways, unsuccessfully applied for a short-term exemption and have now been forced to suspend the service.

The popular steam locomotive runs on the same scenic route as the Hogwarts Express from the Harry Potter franchise, with thousands of fans going on the 84-mile journey each year.

West Coast Railways, which also runs the Flying Scotsman, took legal action against the Office of Rail and Road last year after it was refused exemption from rules banning the use of hinged doors without central locking.

Afterwards, the train operator said it would cost £7million to upgrade its locking system – which would wipe out its profit for a decade.

Jacobite journeys temporarily cancelled

Now all Jacobite services have been suspended, with its return “completely beyond the control” of its operators.

The operator has also warned that not granting an exemption could cost local and national communities up to £50 million in lost value.

Jacobite steam locomotive
It is not known when the Jacobite service will be able to resume. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A statement shared by West Coast Railways online today states: “The vintage carriages that we use on the Jacobite Steam Train trip require a central door locking exemption certificate in order to run on the mainline railway network.

“In past years this has been automatically granted, however this year that has not been the case and a more detailed application has had to be submitted.

“West Coast Railways the operators of the Jacobite applied to the governing body of the railways, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), for a short-term exemption certificate whilst awaiting the full application consideration.

“The ORR have refused to issue this and will consider the full proposal but are unsure as to how long this will take.

“Due to this, we are unable to run our Jacobite service until the exemption certificate is granted.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for this possible disruption in our service, however the timing of when we will be able to resume our service is completely beyond our control.”

The Glenfinnan Viaduct is associated with Harry Potter trains after the location was used in the blockbuster films. Image: Roddie Reid.

Speaking about the suspension, James Shuttleworth, commercial manager at WCR, said: “We are disappointed to have to suspend this service and we are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers who have booked trips.

“We again appeal to the ORR to reconsider our request for a temporary exemption.

“The Jacobite service is enjoyed by thousands of customers every year. It boosts the local economies of Mallaig and Fort William and brings an estimated £20 million into the UK’s tourism sector.

“If the ORR does not grant us a further exemption, we believe this could lead to up to £50 million in lost value to both local and national communities.

“We remain committed to working with the ORR to find a long-term solution which safeguards the future of heritage services on the main line.”

Jacobite steam train attracts tourists from across the world

Last year, the National Trust for Scotland said a record number of visitors had visited the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct. 

More than half a million people visited the landmark site between January and October 2023, eager to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite steam train which crosses the bridge each day.

 

