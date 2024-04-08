Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut

A new operator has started service on the Fort William to Mallaig line this morning – and those travelling gave it a green light.

People had travelled from all over the country to enjoy a day out on the so-called Harry Potter line with fresh locomotive on the route in the absence of the Jacobite Express.

Celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois made the trip to the Highlands especially for the journey.

But for enthusiasts, it was all about the locomotive engines, Class 37, and four carriages that was pulling the train.

A first on the route

This morning’s train was the first time the Locomotive Services Limited (LSL) group had been given permission to run the route.

Of the three possible windows to have trains on the line, the one leaving Fort William at 8.52 am was granted to LSL.

The other two slots are usually operated by West Coast Railways (WCR) – who currently do not have an exemption for their slam-door carriages.

LSL, which operates under the same safety regulations as WCR, have progressively upgraded their trains during annual refurbishments.

Its chief engineer says it is about £23,000 to upgrade a carriage to compliance.

Jonathan Rawlinson said: “Over the years when we have refurbished our carriages we have made sure they are compliant.

“We put in an application to run our trains on the line today and tomorrow April 9. We wanted to see what the demand would be like.

“Without any advertising, we have a healthy number on the train, and we will likely have a meeting on Wednesday to decide how to take things forward.”

One carriage was almost full of train enthusiasts – who call themselves Anoraks unless they also work on the railways and they are called “Cranks”.

Many said they were here to support their friends.

Mr Rawlinson continued: “There are four carriages on the train and we will increase the number of carriages if the numbers of people increase.

Celebrity face on the Class 37

Superstar trainspotter Frances Bourgeois had made the journey from the south especially to join the trip.

He said: “I wouldn’t have missed this.

“You may not know this but the Class 37 is a beautiful engine and lots of people will be interested in seeing it.

“For some enthusiasts sitting on a Class 37 pulled carriage is like someone taking a journey in a Ferarri. To some this is the real deal.

“That’s why so many people have travelled to be on the first journey.”

Francis, who also works as a model and social media influencer added: “It has been a wonderful journey.”

Francis was travelling with two friends from Liverpool – Ben Taylor, 19, who is starting work on the railways in May and Ben’s dad Andy, 50.

Andy said: “We travelled up overnight, and made it to Glencoe when it was very misty this morning.

“Can’t believe we made it for this. It is the trip of a lifetime. Unbelievable.”

Andy, who works as a sergeant in the British Transport Police, continued: “The Class 37 is a beautiful engine that would have been widely used at one time.

“It has been a superb experience being on one today – one locomotive at the back and one at the front. Can’t get better than that.”

Excitement on the ‘Harry Potter line’

Steward Jonathan Drummond-Smith had travelled “home” to Scotland from Devon to work on the train.

He said: “I am very excited about this new excursion. We are in one of the most scenic parts of the country.”

Mr Drummond-Smith retired from the railway some years ago, but now in his 70s works part-time for LSL.

He added: “I really enjoy working on the train. I want people to sit back, relax and enjoy the journey.”

Cameron Warner had travelled from Leek. He said: “I work on the railways and I am really pleased to be here today, as it is my 30th birthday.

“It is a beautiful journey – lots of us are here today to support our friends on the new route.

“We travelled up, picking up our friends on the way to be here this morning.”

Another Anorak told The Press and Journal that the Class 37 was his dream locomotive engine and he had travelled from London to see it. He didn’t want to give his name as he had called in sick at work to be on the train.

Birthday celebration on the Class 37

Kevin Scott, 40 was celebrating his wife, Morven’s birthday with children Callan, 5, and Freya, 3.

Kevin said: “We had booked a trip on the West Coast Railway as my wife is a Harry Potter fan and I thought it would be a treat for her 40th birthday last week.

“I was really disappointed when the steam train was cancelled. I read a new article to say there would be two trips and it so happened that I could not cancel my overnight stay in Fort William so we came along this morning.

Morvern, from East Renfrewshire, said: “We had a nice prawn roll from Mallaig and we visited the Harry Potter shop. It has been a great day.

“A great way to celebrate being 40.”