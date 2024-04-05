New operator to try to bring some magic to Harry Potter rail line between Fort William and Mallaig

West Highlander day trips will run on Scotland’s Harry Potter line next week – after ANOTHER operator has stepped in at the 11th hour.

Two one-day trips have been announced by heritage train operator Locomotive Services Group (LSG).

The trips will take place on Monday 8 and Tuesday April 9 – and it is first come first served on the route.

While it is understood there will be no steam train, for now, the Class 37 engine will still be a pull for enthusiasts.

And the carriage doors are fit for purpose, under national regulations.

LSG has doors on its trains that meet the standards of the Office of the Rail Regulator (ORR) and are not so-called “slam doors”.

The lack of automatically shutting doors – a standard on all rail lines in the UK introduced in 1999, and enforced since 2003 – had led to the original operator West Coast Railways applying for a judicial review.

Two Harry Potter train line trips planned by new operator

Saying it would cost the local economy millions if it were to stop its Jacobite Steam Train trips along the Fort William to Mallaig route.

WCR left it until March 8 2024 to apply for a short-term extension to an exemption it has been getting from the ORR.

After selling tickets for the train for months, WCR announced on March 20 that it was unable to run its service without the exemption.

LSG stepped in this week to run day return journeys from Fort William to Mallaig.

The service will depart Fort William at 8.50 am for an 84-mile round trip to Mallaig, the train will be made up of LSL’s “Push Pull” ScotRail set of carriages, which will feature an on-board buffet.

There will be a short break in Mallaig between 10.50 am and 11.30 am to allow passengers time to explore before departing for Fort William, arriving back at 1.20 pm

Tickets will be available on a pay-on-the-day basis priced at £40 per adult and £20 for those under 16s.

An LSG spokesperson said: “We are delighted to present a day return journey over the world-famous West Highland Jacobite line, featuring some of the most spectacular scenery in Scotland as we cross magnificent bridges and viaducts offering views of tumbling waterfalls, peaceful lochs, and the Isle of Skye.”

It had been rumoured that ScotRail would increase the number of trains on the route to meet the demand of Harry Potter fans.

‘ScotRail does not have the additional trains’

But in a statement, ScotRail said that it did not have enough capacity in the network to run any extra trains.

Scott Prentice, ScotRail’s strategic planning director, said: “We know the importance of reliable and punctual services serving the communities of the West Highlands, and we are working hard to provide that to customers.

“West Coast Railways has provided a popular tourism service and we recognise the impact that the current suspension of the Jacobite will have on that sector locally.

“However, ScotRail does not have the additional trains or staff to operate to cover the suspension of West Coast Railways services.

“This would require the removal of services in other parts of Scotland.”

He added: “We will continue to work with Transport Scotland to provide any support required.”