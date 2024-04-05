New operator to try to bring some magic to Harry Potter rail line between Fort William and Mallaig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New operator to try to bring some magic to Harry Potter rail line between Fort William and Mallaig

A trial of a 'heritage' train by an alternative operator will take place next week.

By Louise Glen
Harry Potter Jacobite Steam Train on the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The Glenfinnan Viaduct between Fortwilliam and Mallaig as the Jacobite Express steam train makes its way across the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

West Highlander day trips will run on Scotland’s Harry Potter line next week – after ANOTHER operator has stepped in at the 11th hour.

Two one-day trips have been announced by heritage train operator Locomotive Services Group (LSG).

The trips will take place on Monday 8 and Tuesday April 9 – and it is first come first served on the route.

While it is understood there will be no steam train, for now, the Class 37 engine will still be a pull for enthusiasts.

And the carriage doors are fit for purpose, under national regulations.

A British Class 37
A British Class 37 is likely to pull the train. Image: Shutterstock.

LSG has doors on its trains that meet the standards of the Office of the Rail Regulator (ORR) and are not so-called “slam doors”.

The lack of automatically shutting doors – a standard on all rail lines in the UK introduced in 1999, and enforced since 2003 – had led to the original operator West Coast Railways applying for a judicial review.

Two Harry Potter train line trips planned by new operator

Saying it would cost the local economy millions if it were to stop its Jacobite Steam Train trips along the Fort William to Mallaig route.

WCR left it until March 8 2024 to apply for a short-term extension to an exemption it has been getting from the ORR.

Fort William Railway Station.
Fort William Railway Station. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

After selling tickets for the train for months, WCR announced on March 20 that it was unable to run its service without the exemption.

LSG stepped in this week to run day return journeys from Fort William to Mallaig.

The service will depart Fort William at 8.50 am for an 84-mile round trip to Mallaig, the train will be made up of LSL’s “Push Pull” ScotRail set of carriages, which will feature an on-board buffet.

There will be a short break in Mallaig between 10.50 am and 11.30 am to allow passengers time to explore before departing for Fort William, arriving back at 1.20 pm

Tickets will be available on a pay-on-the-day basis priced at £40 per adult and £20 for those under 16s.

An LSG spokesperson said: “We are delighted to present a day return journey over the world-famous West Highland Jacobite line, featuring some of the most spectacular scenery in Scotland as we cross magnificent bridges and viaducts offering views of tumbling waterfalls, peaceful lochs, and the Isle of Skye.”

It had been rumoured that ScotRail would increase the number of trains on the route to meet the demand of Harry Potter fans.

‘ScotRail does not have the additional trains’

But in a statement, ScotRail said that it did not have enough capacity in the network to run any extra trains.

Scott Prentice, ScotRail’s strategic planning director, said: “We know the importance of reliable and punctual services serving the communities of the West Highlands, and we are working hard to provide that to customers.

“West Coast Railways has provided a popular tourism service and we recognise the impact that the current suspension of the Jacobite will have on that sector locally.

“However, ScotRail does not have the additional trains or staff to operate to cover the suspension of West Coast Railways services.

“This would require the removal of services in other parts of Scotland.”

He added: “We will continue to work with Transport Scotland to provide any support required.”

Highland shopkeeper fears for future as ‘Hogwarts Express’ train is suspended

More from Highlands & Islands

Well-Safe Defender arriving at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth notches up 750 rig visits
Landowner Edward Abel Smith plans to build houses if the golf course goes ahead
Coul Links: landowner plans affordable homes and crofts if golf course is approved
Dounreay nuclear plant in Caithness.
Another 460 Dounreay workers vote to strike after 'inadequate' pay offer
Wintery picture in Carr Bridge.
April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel
The A9 Inverness to Perth road is closed.
How can the A9 be made safer? Campaigners and experts have their say after…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Darwyn Perry assaulted a man he met on Grindr in his own home Picture shows; Darwyn Perry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/04/2024
'Please help!!!': Autistic man texts to mum after prolonged assault by violent Grindr date
Sylvia Ormiston with brother in law Ruaridh. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Balmoral farmer vows to keep promise to late Queen as King moves all livestock…
Dounreay.
Dounreay workers vote to strike
Alasdair Rhind, a highland councillor who had a sudden death
'He had the kindest of hearts': Tribute to Highland councillor Alasdair Rhind after sudden…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Wick woman who used sex to extort money from one man and attempted to extort cash from another man has narrowly avoided a jail sentence. Kathleen Newlands, 34, was instead ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and will be under supervision Picture shows; Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kathleen Newlands) / DC Thomson (Wick Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men