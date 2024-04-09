HGV overturns on busy Argyll and Bute road

A lorry has overturned on one of Argyll and Bute’s busiest roads.

The A83 route to Glasgow is currently restricted due to the HGV which has overturned.

Police officers are currently in attendance at the scene near Loch Restil and are directing drivers while recovery is arranged.

Pictures uploaded by trunk road operators BEAR reveal the scene of the accident which shows the large vehicle completely flipped onto its side.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured, or whether other vehicles were involved.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.