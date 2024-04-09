‘Sunshine on Keith’: North and north-east spots named sunniest in the UK last winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Sunshine on Keith’: North and north-east spots named sunniest in the UK last winter

The Met Office said that Moray experienced its "third sunniest winter" since records began more than 100 years ago.

By Chris Cromar
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Weather story about the sunniest places Picture shows; Weather map/ Keith. Keith. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Parts of the north and north-east have been named the sunniest spots in the UK last winter.

The Met Office has revealed that the entire north of Scotland reported an increase in sunshine hours during the meteorological winter, which runs from December 1 to February 29.

The UK average was 145.6 hours of sunshine during the period, while Moray recorded 216.6 hours.

Since records began in 1910, this has only been beaten by 222.9 hours in Moray in 2018 and 235 in 1930 respectively.

The national weather service also confirmed that Kincardineshire experienced its eighth sunniest winter since 1910, with Nairnshire and Banffshire securing their ninth and 10th.

Scotland averaged 138.4 hours of sunshine in total, up 8% on the usual average.

The biggest increase was in the Western Isles, which saw a 14% rise with a total of 118.4 hours.

In the Northern Isles, Orkney saw 113.3 hours of sunshine (up 13%), whilst neighbouring Shetland saw a rise of 11% increasing to 103.3.

Argyll and Bute recorded the smallest increase – 5% – which measured 130.3 hours of sunny weather.

Met Office Winter 2024 Sunshine Duration Actual Value.
It was above average sunshine this winter for parts of the north-east and north of Scotland. Image: Met Office

‘Scotland had sunnier than average winter’

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “Scotland had a slightly sunnier than average winter, with Moray, Kincardineshire, Nairn and Banffshire all recording winters within their top ten sunniest on record.

“This is in contrast to much of the rest of the UK, which saw frequent cloudy skies and rainfall, particularly in England.

“While some pockets of Scotland did have below average sunshine hours in winter 23/24, this was largely constrained to those further south as well as parts of central Scotland.”

