Crews rush to tackle house fire in Forres

Fire crews have been dispatched to tackle a fire at a property in Forres this evening.

The fire which is understood to be a domestic property was first reported at around 7.18pm on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have deployed six appliances to the scene off South Street near Grant Park in the town centre.

Police and ambulance are also currently on scene and South Street has been closed to traffic.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to battle the flames, with the fire eventually extinguished.

Three fire appliances remain on scene to monitor the situation.

It is yet unknown if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

More to Follow.