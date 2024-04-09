Don Cowie: Ross County’s shot at Rangers is not ‘free hit’

Don Cowie insists Ross County’s Sunday showdown with Rangers is not simply a bonus Premiership fixture.

The Staggies interim manager seen his battling side slip four points behind St Johnstone within the relegation play-off position last weekend as they were edged out 1-0 at Kilmarnock.

This Sunday lunchtime, they host a Gers team on the title chase, with their trip to Dundee tonight (Wednesday) offering them the chance to move two points clear of Celtic following the weekend’s 3-3 Old Firm Ibrox draw.

Last season, County needed the great escape to storm back from three goals down in the play-off final to see off Partick Thistle in a dramatic penalty shoot-out triumph.

Every match is of equal importance

With six games to go overall, Cowie explained his players are determined to add to their tally of 27 points and turn the heat mainly on the Perth Saints, who host Killie on Saturday.

He said: “It is not a free hit. It is six very important games. Every one of them is equally important.

“It is about trying to get three points in every game you play.

“I don’t buy into just because it is Rangers you accept (a defeat) or whatever you get is a bonus. You go and attack the game to try and get maximum points and see what happens at the end of the match.

“In terms of the whole six games as a group, you must take each game as it comes because there will be varying circumstances for each game.”

County out to prove people wrong

Cowie will also spur his squad to post the club’s first-ever victory over the Glasgow giants, knowing fans near and far won’t give them a chance of landing three points.

He said: “Everyone out with this changing room and the club will assume Rangers will come here and win.

“We have got to use that as motivation. Life in general is about trying to prove people wrong. Come Sunday, we will try and prove people wrong again.”

🦌 Ross County FC are excited to implement a digital ticketing trial for our season ticket holders for our upcoming match against Rangers. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 8, 2024

Rangers have been beaten – Cowie

Rangers have lost in the league against Aberdeen (under Michael Beale) and against Motherwell (under Philippe Clement), so Cowie says that can offer hope to his group in what will be his 10th game at the helm since replacing Derek Adams.

He added: “You know you have to perform at your best to get anything out of the game.

“Celtic and Rangers are two massive clubs in our league.

“Teams have proven even this season they can be beatable. You must take positives from that.

“We will have a game plan to try and deal with how good a team they are, but also cause them problems going the opposite way.”

Cowie’s first game since replacing Adams was a 3-1 loss at Rangers in February, with the scoreline sitting at 2-1 until a John Souttar goal deep in stoppage time.

Defender Josh Reid is the only injury doubt for County at this stage of the week as he aims to recover from the hamstring injury which saw him come off just before the break at Killie last weekend.

