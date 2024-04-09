Don Cowie: Ross County’s shot at Rangers is not ‘free hit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie: Ross County’s shot at Rangers is not ‘free hit’

The under-pressure 11th-placed Staggies need points to close in on St Johnstone before the top-flight's fixture split.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County Interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County Interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie insists Ross County’s Sunday showdown with Rangers is not simply a bonus Premiership fixture.

The Staggies interim manager seen his battling side slip four points behind St Johnstone within the relegation play-off position last weekend as they were edged out 1-0 at Kilmarnock.

This Sunday lunchtime, they host a Gers team on the title chase, with their trip to Dundee tonight (Wednesday) offering them the chance to move two points clear of Celtic following the weekend’s 3-3 Old Firm Ibrox draw.

Last season, County needed the great escape to storm back from three goals down in the play-off final to see off Partick Thistle in a dramatic penalty shoot-out triumph.

Every match is of equal importance

With six games to go overall, Cowie explained his players are determined to add to their tally of 27 points and turn the heat mainly on the Perth Saints, who host Killie on Saturday.

He said: “It is not a free hit. It is six very important games. Every one of them is equally important.

“It is about trying to get three points in every game you play.

“I don’t buy into just because it is Rangers you accept (a defeat) or whatever you get is a bonus. You go and attack the game to try and get maximum points and see what happens at the end of the match.

“In terms of the whole six games as a group, you must take each game as it comes because there will be varying circumstances for each game.”

County out to prove people wrong

Cowie will also spur his squad to post the club’s first-ever victory over the Glasgow giants, knowing fans near and far won’t give them a chance of landing three points.

He said: “Everyone out with this changing room and the club will assume Rangers will come here and win.

“We have got to use that as motivation. Life in general is about trying to prove people wrong. Come Sunday, we will try and prove people wrong again.”

Rangers have been beaten – Cowie

Rangers have lost in the league against Aberdeen (under Michael Beale) and against Motherwell (under Philippe Clement), so Cowie says that can offer hope to his group in what will be his 10th game at the helm since replacing Derek Adams.

He added: “You know you have to perform at your best to get anything out of the game.

“Celtic and Rangers are two massive clubs in our league.

“Teams have proven even this season they can be beatable. You must take positives from that.

“We will have a game plan to try and deal with how good a team they are, but also cause them problems going the opposite way.”

Cowie’s first game since replacing Adams was a 3-1 loss at Rangers in February, with the scoreline sitting at 2-1 until a John Souttar goal deep in stoppage time.

Defender Josh Reid is the only injury doubt for County at this stage of the week as he aims to recover from the hamstring injury which saw him come off just before the break at Killie last weekend.

*** New digital QR codes will be available for Ross County season ticket holders to trial in Sunday’s game.

The club first trialled this with our visiting supporters in the fixture against St Mirren in February.

County said: “With such an initial overwhelming success we have developed this offering to introduce to our own Home support.

“With the scheme initially being made available to season ticket holders as a choice to use instead of their physical cards.”

More from Ross County

2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Duncan Shearer: Time is what the next Aberdeen manager needs most
Alex Samuel watches his winner fly in for Inverness against Arbroath.
Ross County loanee Alex Samuel eager to help keep Highland neighbours Caley Thistle in…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS.
'In this league, you have to work so hard for so little' - Jack…
Ryan Leak closes down Kilmarnock's Kyle Vassell. Image: SNS.
Ross County's away struggles continue as Kilmarnock loss leaves Staggies four points adrift in…
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
'It's the most settled I've been' - Connor Randall determined to keep Ross County…
Gary Mackay-Steven in action for Scotland against Portugal. Image: SNS
'We used to call him Messi' - Don Cowie preparing for two familiar faces…
Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:
In numbers: Ross County aiming to continue strong record against Kilmarnock
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County can still apply pressure on Aberdeen and Motherwell
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to…
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Ross County determined to avoid relegation play-off peril repeat, says Victor Loturi