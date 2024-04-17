Skye hospital protest saved after facing the axe because of Inverness loyalist march clash

Skye hospital protesters will be allowed to march on Saturday – ending fears that their event would be cancelled because it clashed with a loyalist parade in Inverness.

The Save Portree Hospital campaign group is planning to push beds through the town to highlight its dwindling faith in the local health service.

But the event was put in doubt when organisers were told there wouldn’t be enough police officers available to attend.

That revelation caused fury locally because of the likely strong police presence in Inverness for the Apprentice Boys of Derry march on the same day.

Numerous streets in the Highland capital will be closed on Saturday for the march.

That event, which Highland Council has referred to as a “parade”, prompted a petition calling for it to be banned that has attracted more than 5,000 signatures.

‘Relief’ over the right decision

Fay Thomson, chairwoman of the Save Portree Hospital group, said: “The local police indicated they would allow us to walk on the road if a minimum of three police officers were available to attend but they do not have the resources to provide any.

“Concerns were raised about us walking on the pavement as we would obstruct other pavement users.”

The campaign group said it submitted its request to hold the protest on March 21, giving Highland Council more than the 28 days notice it said it needed for the event.

But they didn’t hear anything until the end of last week when they were asked to agree to restricting the protest to people walking two abreast on the pavement.

After a series of crunch meetings between the campaign group, council officials and the police the earlier decision has been reversed and protesters will be allowed on the road after all.

The only stipulation is that the start time must change from 2pm to 3pm.

Fay added: “It’s a relief that they finally came to the right decision.”

Police response to march focused on reducing ‘disruption’

Around 300 people will march during the event in Inverness.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry describes itself as “a Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the Defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689”.

A post announcing the march on the Highland Council’s Facebook page was widely criticised.

William Moore, general secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said his group’s event has been planned for months in advance.

He added: “The members of Inverness Apprentice Boys Club are most supportive of the campaign to save Portree Hospital in Skye.”

A police spokeswoman said she could not comment on specific officer numbers for either event.

She added: “We are aware of the planned Orange Lodge march in Inverness on Saturday.

“Our policing operation will be proportionate and focused on public safety, as well as working closely with partners to reduce disruption to the wider community.”

The Skye protest begins at the Portree Stronuirinish cemetery lay-by at 3pm.

It will be followed by a public meeting in the Gathering Hall.