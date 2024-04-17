Skye hospital protest saved after facing the axe because of Inverness loyalist march clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye hospital protest saved after facing the axe because of Inverness loyalist march clash

Protesters trying to save Portree Hospital were told they wouldn't be allowed to march on the road on Saturday.

By Stuart Findlay
Marchers from the Apprentice Boys of Derry have appeared in Inverness several times since 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Skye hospital protesters will be allowed to march on Saturday – ending fears that their event would be cancelled because it clashed with a loyalist parade in Inverness.

The Save Portree Hospital campaign group is planning to push beds through the town to highlight its dwindling faith in the local health service.

But the event was put in doubt when organisers were told there wouldn’t be enough police officers available to attend.

That revelation caused fury locally because of the likely strong police presence in Inverness for the Apprentice Boys of Derry march on the same day.

Numerous streets in the Highland capital will be closed on Saturday for the march.

That event, which Highland Council has referred to as a “parade”, prompted a petition calling for it to be banned that has attracted more than 5,000 signatures.

‘Relief’ over the right decision

Fay Thomson, chairwoman of the Save Portree Hospital group, said: “The local police indicated they would allow us to walk on the road if a minimum of three police officers were available to attend but they do not have the resources to provide any.

“Concerns were raised about us walking on the pavement as we would obstruct other pavement users.”

The campaign group said it submitted its request to hold the protest on March 21, giving Highland Council more than the 28 days notice it said it needed for the event.

Protesters during a previous Portree march in 2022.

But they didn’t hear anything until the end of last week when they were asked to agree to restricting the protest to people walking two abreast on the pavement.

After a series of crunch meetings between the campaign group, council officials and the police the earlier decision has been reversed and protesters will be allowed on the road after all.

The only stipulation is that the start time must change from 2pm to 3pm.

Fay added: “It’s a relief that they finally came to the right decision.”

Police response to march focused on reducing ‘disruption’

Around 300 people will march during the event in Inverness.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry describes itself as “a Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the Defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689”.

A post announcing the march on the Highland Council’s Facebook page was widely criticised.

William Moore, general secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said his group’s event has been planned for months in advance.

He added: “The members of Inverness Apprentice Boys Club are most supportive of the campaign to save Portree Hospital in Skye.”

A police spokeswoman said she could not comment on specific officer numbers for either event.

She added: “We are aware of the planned Orange Lodge march in Inverness on Saturday.

“Our policing operation will be proportionate and focused on public safety, as well as working closely with partners to reduce disruption to the wider community.”

The Skye protest begins at the Portree Stronuirinish cemetery lay-by at 3pm.

It will be followed by a public meeting in the Gathering Hall.

Conversation